Remaining cash grants to be distributed after approval of Budget 2025
GUYANESE who are yet to receive their $100,000 cash grants can now breathe a sigh of relief as the government has indicated that distribution of the remaining grants will commence after the 2025 National Budget has been passed.
This guarantee was given by Vice President and General Secretary of the ruling People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

He was at the time speaking at his weekly party press conference which was held on Thursday at the party’s headquarters, Freedom House, on Robb Street.
The Vice President stated that significant strides have been made in having cheques issued as the registration process across all regions have been completed.
“They have told me that they have completed the process in the remaining five regions,” Dr Jagdeo stated.

Dr Jagdeo also clarified that even though the registration process in the regions would have mostly ended, the government is fully aware that not all citizens have been able to register and as such, reassured that permanent measures will be put in place for persons to register in the various regions.
“Anyone in any region who has not been or has been unable to register, we are putting in place permanent arrangements where they can go in and get registered and then I will have to talk to them about how we deal with people who can’t come to their places and get registered,” VP Jagdeo reassured.
The VP further reminded that, “Even if they completed, say, Regions Six, Two or Ten and people [were unable to] get registered now, then, that does not mean that’s the end of it. We put in place additional arrangements,”

The government has been doing all in its power to distribute the 100k cash grant in a timely manner. To date, over 400,000 Guyanese have registered for the grant with some 300,000+ cheques printed already.
The General Secretary further expressed hope that the budget would be approved by next Thursday for grant distribution to advance smoothly.

“As soon as their resources are [available], because we are appropriating; [so] hopefully by next week Thursday, the budget will be completed,” GS Jagdeo mentioned.
Recently, there has been some confusion on social media which sought to suggest that the government is either withholding the grant or moving at a snail’s pace with its disbursement. (DPI)

Staff Reporter
