‘From coastland to hinterland: Budget 2025 bridges development gaps’ –PM Phillips affirms

OUTLINING a barrage of initiatives, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on the final day of the Budget Debate, passionately defended the government’s spending, pointing to several programmes and policies that have been implemented to advance development and support citizens.

From expanding electricity, to building roads, the Prime Minister noted that the government has a clear strategy to ensure that development touches every community across the country.

His rebuttal came in response to Opposition Member of Parliament Volda Lawrence, who sought to question the government’s spending on several projects, which she argued has not been reaching the populace.

Countering this, the Prime Minister noted that billions of dollars have been spent across the country to enhance infrastructure, boost tourism, and advance the agriculture and other sectors.

He particularly drew attention to investments in Linden, Region 10, where the opposition has widely claimed that citizens are left out of the government’s development strategy.

“They spend only $456 million between 2015 and 2020— the APNU+AFC government literally and figuratively— took the breath out of the people of Region 10,” the Prime Minister said, citing the closure of a major call center, immediately putting 100 persons on the breadline.

He further referenced the cessation of operations by RUSAL displacing more than 360 workers and indirectly affecting hundreds of families.

The previous administration, the Prime Minister noted, had also failed to make home ownership a realty for the people of Linden and Region Ten at large.

“Hope was restored, a new life injected into Region 10 by the PPP/C government,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the government has invested more 383 per cent than the APNU+AFC government in resuscitating the tourism sector.

“We’ve invested more than 47 per cent on small business grants, loans and trading for small business entrepreneurs in Linden… invested more than $5.1 billion in four years on hinterland roads, bridges, miscellaneous roads, to improve the transport and logistics network in the region,” he said.

“How much did the APNU+AFC spend? Mister Speaker, $289 million in five years,” he added.

Delving further into the PPP/C government’s developmental plans, the Prime Minister spoke extensively about the country’s efforts in renewable energy.

Guyana, he noted, has made significant strides in expanding its renewable energy capacity, positioning itself as a regional leader in sustainability.

The government has launched multiple high-impact projects, including the development of large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms and hydroelectric power plants.

In December 2024, the 7.0 MW Moca Moca Hydropower Plant and the 9.65 MW solar farm in Mahdia were commissioned, contributing to a greener energy mix.

Additionally, the country has successfully implemented solar PV projects in remote areas, including the completion of the 1 MW Lethem Solar Farm in 2022 and the 1.5 MW Bartica Solar farm in 2023.

These efforts, he said, reflects the country’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and improving energy access across the country, while also supporting its long-term economic and environmental goals.

The Prime Minister said: “This budget [Budget 2025] is our collective, not we on this side, you on that side too, [it] is our collective, road map to a Guyana that is secure and sustainable, a Guyana where every citizen, regardless of origin or station, has the opportunity to thrive.”