President Ali offers condolences following tragic Washington DC air collision
US

IN the wake of the devastating midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, DC, Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the United States.
The tragic incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, resulted in the presumed loss of all 67 lives aboard both aircraft.

President Ali, in a post on his official Facebook, expressed his profound sadness upon learning of the collision and the subsequent loss of life.
Speaking on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, he conveyed deep sympathies to President Donald Trump, the US Government, and the American people in light of this horrific accident.

Recognising the far-reaching impact of the tragedy, President Ali acknowledged that the pain and grief extend beyond the immediate families of the victims, touching every corner of the American nation.

He emphasised Guyana’s solidarity with the American people during this difficult time, stating that Guyana shares in their pain and joins them in mourning the victims.
President Ali concluded his message by assuring that the hearts and prayers of the Guyanese people are with the families of the victims.

