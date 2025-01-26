Thaddeus Lovell is the lone new face in the Guyana senior team

…surprised at selection but aims to perform with bat and ball

WHILE off-spinning all-rounders Junior Sinclair and Richie Looknauth are hoping to play First-Class cricket they have represented Guyana at the 50-over level.

But the only player to have never played senior-level cricket for Guyana is fast-bowling all-rounder Thaddeus Lovell, who turned 20 on December 5, 2024.

After bagging a 5-for and finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the two practice matches, the lively Lovell was selected for Guyana in the absence of the still-injured Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd.

Lovell’s exploits for GCC with the bat and ball led to his elevation to the National U-15 and two years in the Guyana U-19 teams.

“Yeah! I was surprised when I heard I was selected in the 13-man squad. When I began the practice match I aimed to gain experience and did not think of getting picked.

“But I took five wickets in the first match and I heard that Shamar had still not fully recovered, my hopes of getting picked.

“I played for Essequibo because it was comfortable for me and some of my family are from Essequibo, I also represented the NOC cricket club in South Essequibo.”

Born to Leon Lovell and Michelle Lovell, Thaddeus attended the Leonora Primary and Secondary school and says growing up in Vreed-in-Hoop was smooth for the most part. I wrote 7 subjects in the technical stream and passed all of them.

“We played cricket and football at school and I always liked football but I love cricket more,” disclosed Lovell, who has an older sister.

According to Lovell, when he was just five years old his father would take him to watch his (dad’s) games.

“When I finished primary school my teacher advised me to join a club so I joined GCC where I decided to become a cricketer. I was encouraged to join GCC because one of my friends also played,” added Lovell who last year represented Essequibo in the senior Inter-county tournament.

Talking about his early days at Guyana’s oldest Cricket Club, the home of the historic Bourda, Lovell spoke of his first coach.

“Well at first it was Coach Monte Lynch but for many years now it has been Coach Peter Persaud also most of the senior guys at my club help and push me along the way.

“Yes, always a fast bowler, however, I loved batting more than bowling back then,” said the all-rounder who scored 68 and had 5-for for GCC in the same game.

Lovell knows the importance of contributing with the bat and aims to be a genuine all-rounder. And he says he is working on that facet of his game.

“I have always been working on my batting in nets at my club but my main strength is the ability to move the ball both ways. My training is simple… I work on some bowling drills first then batting in nets. Then I take a day during the week to work on my fitness,” continued Lovell.

“Yes! there should be more first-division cricket since there is a rule that says if you play senior inter-county or for Guyana, you cannot play second division.”

“So, players will have no cricket to play and keep training and if they are lucky, they get a chance to play overseas,” concluded Lovell, who enjoys relaxing, watching movies and playing console games.