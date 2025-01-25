‘It is done, it is delivered’

-Minister Rodrigues says gov’t has fulfilled promises

-notes plans already underway to deliver another 30,000 house lots in 2026 and 2027

MINISTER within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues has said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government has already delivered on many of the promises made to the people of Guyana and will continue to forge ahead.

Minister Rodrigues made this known during her presentation on day one of the 2025 budget debate during the 92nd sitting of the National Assembly.

The housing minister noted that the government has been on a steady drive of empowering people by giving them homeownership through the various initiatives.

“This is how we are creating wealth among ordinary Guyanese people, and this will allow people to lift themselves out of poverty because of the conditions that we are creating through our policies,” she said.

This, she said is contrary to the opposition’s idea of promising a rental subsidy as their bid to improve housing in the country. She added that this is a recycled promise by those on the opposition benches.

“This is their bright idea. This is their vision in their manifesto to create housing, to keep people renting, to keep people paying rent.”

Minister Rodrigues added that the PPP/C government’s housing programme has benefitted some 41,000 young people in the country. Over 20,000 young people in the country she added between the ages of 21 and 35 now own their own homes.

Further to this, she indicated that the government has continued to invest in support infrastructure in existing and new housing areas.

In this effort, she noted that some of these were former cane fields that are being converted from swamps in certain places that are being built up and sandfill in canals creating land for people to occupy their house lots.

“It is happening and people every day, ordinary Guyanese, every day are going to access their house lots and build their homes,” she said.

The minister added, “Today it costs about $5 million to create a single house lot. And when a low-income family comes to pay for that house and pays $300,000, that is only six per cent of the cost of that house lot. It is 94 per cent subsidised by the government, and that is the beauty of the housing programme. Transferring wealth to people. And from the moment they occupy that house slot, it’s already worth millions of dollars.”

The housing minister went on to say that the government is also promoting homeownership through its housing construction drive with 2,00 homes already completed across all income brackets.

Among other measures, she spoke about the core homes programme, the steel and cement subsidies and even the home improvement subsidies.

Further, looking ahead, Minister Rodrigues told the house that the government plans to address all the applications in Regions One, Two, Three, Five, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and 10 and further significantly reduce the pending applications for Region Four.

“We are already planning phase two. We are already moving on to planning for 2026 and 2027 of how we will deliver another 30,000 house lots to the pending applicants. So, the young people can look forward to that,” she disclosed.

The minister noted that the PPP/C administration continues to deliver for all the people of Guyana and she emphasised that the culmination of all the programmes, policies and projects across sectors is how they reduce poverty, unemployment and inequality while ushering in a period of prosperity for the people of the country.