‘I support Progress, Peace, Prosperity, Commitment’

-Chandan-Edmond declares in endorsement of PPP/C ‘s 2025 National Budget

GOING against the traditional presentations made by members of the opposition during the annual national budget debate, Member of Parliament (MP), Geeta Chandan-Edmond on Friday lent her support for the positive measures set out in Budget 2025 which was unveiled last Friday.

Chandan-Edmond during her presentation on day one of the budget debate at the 92nd sitting of the twelfth parliament noted that while she sits on the opposition benches of the house, she sees no reason why the budget should be a source of division in the house.

The MP stated that she had listened to the budget presented by Minister Dr Ashni Singh, adding that it was not short of policies, programmes, and projects.

She indicated that it highlighted what was achieved in 2024 and what is planned for this year and sought to capture some of the aspirations of the Guyanese people and translate them into actionable measures.

“I have taken note of certain actions embarked [on] by President Ali and his administration and they appear to bear some mark of prudence, practicality and pragmatism,” she said.

Against this backdrop, Chandan-Edmond expressed that she would not stand in the house in good conscience and say that the budget is completely vacuous and lacks vision as there are fair measures to alleviate the rise in cost of living among other things.

Highlighting some initiatives in the budget which she is pleased with, the MP stated that the proposal for the implementation of the One Guyana Digital School is a bold step towards modernising the country’s education system.

However, she indicated that while it aligns with global trends, the success depends on a thorough evaluation of its feasibility, inclusivity, and sustainability.

She added, “As we deliberate on the 2025 budget, it is imperative to critically analyse this initiative to ensure that it delivers transformative results. A digital school could transform access to quality education by connecting students in remote and hinterland areas to the same resources as their urban counterparts.”

Further, she indicated that the initiative aligns with Guyana’s diversification into a technology driven economy and by equipping students with skills in ICT, data analysis and AI, the school can position the next generation for leadership in emerging industries.

However, Chandan-Edmond added that without robust infrastructure, some communities risk exclusion from the benefits of digital education. As such, she made several proposals in this regard including investing in faster internet and infrastructure among other things.

Further, speaking on some of the targeted measures to alleviate expenses for households and businesses, she indicated that many of these measures stand to be of significant benefit to the people of Guyana.

The $10,000 health voucher she said targets some 500,000 people and can positively contribute to students having annual health checks and further a healthy student population brings positive outcomes.

The MP added that an $11 million allocation in the part-time job programme supports supplemental income and student engagement and participation in the part-time job programme can provide opportunities for training and at the same time offer students an opportunity to gain experiences.

“There are measures in this budget that can and should be supported by all sides, measures that speak to the heart of what government is about, improving the lives of our people,” she expressed.

Further to this, Chandan-Edmond added that consistent with her duty to act for the people of Guyana, she lends her full support to the “positive budgetary measures” of the budget.

The MP further urged the house to make it a moment where they rise above the fray and put the interest of the people first and as such demonstrate that they are worthy of the trust which the citizenry has placed in them.

To this end, Chandan-Edmond expressed, “I support progress, I support peace, I support prosperity, I support commitment. I also support ambitions, I support liberty, I support inspirations.”