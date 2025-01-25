Walrond, McCoy reject Fernandes’ ‘shallow, insensitive’ remarks about hospitality workers

–highlight Opposition MP’s comments reek of elitism; echo the outdated, visionless policies of the PNC

MINISTER of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, has strongly rejected Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Juretha Fernandes’ remarks about workers in the hospitality industry and the overall tourism sector, during day one of the budget debate in the National Assembly.

MP Fernandes stated that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government’s job creation agenda sees Guyanese “washing hotel sheets or mopping hotel floors”.

According to a press release, Minister Walrond referred to Fernandes’ comments as “insensitive,” “shallow,” “distasteful” and reflective of a “glaring lack of understanding” of the country’s thriving tourism sector.

Addressing the comments that were widely circulated on social media pages affiliated with the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), Minister Walrond emphasised that Fernandes’ perspective on the hospitality industry in Guyana was narrow and dismissive of the contributions made by ordinary Guyanese citizens.

“Her remarks belittled the hardworking, ordinary Guyanese citizens her party often claims to champion,” Walrond said in a public statement, adding: “Even more troubling, she either remains oblivious or intentionally disingenuous in suggesting that Guyanese cannot afford to stay in local hotels.”

The minister went on to highlight the extensive employment opportunities provided by the tourism and hospitality sector.

She pointed out that hotels across Guyana—such as the Pegasus, Aiden, Princess, and Georgetown Marriott—are largely staffed by Guyanese workers, with the vast majority of managerial and operational roles held by locals.

“At the Pegasus Hotel, all 19 department heads are Guyanese, with the sole exception of the General Manager. This hotel employs 215 individuals, all of whom are Guyanese. At the Aiden Hotel, nine out of 10 managerial roles are held by Guyanese, including the Deputy Manager, Housekeeping Manager, Food and Beverage Manager, Accountant Team, Sous Chef, and Captains. An impressive 92 per cent of the hotel’s workforce is Guyanese,” Minister Walrond explained.

According to her, at the Princess Hotel, only three out of 250 staff members are foreign nationals, which makes up just 1.2 per cent of the workforce.

Similarly, at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel, there are only three foreign nationals out of 354 staff members, accounting for just 0.85 per cent of the workforce. Walrond pointed out that the tourism sector offers diverse career opportunities, ranging from housekeeping to accounting, marketing, and management.

“A simple effort at research would have revealed to the MP that the hospitality sector is incredibly diverse, encompassing a range of careers,” she stated.

The minister also took issue with Fernandes’ comments that seemed to undermine the value of the housekeeping staff, a group she described as hardworking individuals who contribute significantly to the economy through their efforts.

Walrond questioned whether Fernandes considered the work of these essential staff members as “honourable” or if she believed foreigners should fill these roles.

She said: “These are the individuals who uphold the quality and reputation of our tourism sector, ensuring visitors enjoy their experience and contribute to our economy. If not Guyanese, whom does she propose should fill these roles? Is housekeeping, not honourable work?”

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, during his presentation, condemned Fernandes’ attempt to disparage workers.

He said all persons, regardless of what job they do, are integral to the economy’s growth and development, and their development will continue to be prioritised by the PPP/C government.

To further dismiss Fernandes’ claims, Walrond said: “Her comments reek of elitism and echo the outdated, visionless policies of the PNC under its founder, Forbes Burnham, who infamously dismissed tourism as a viable sector, claiming it would ‘create a nation of waiters.”

Walrond also pointed out that Guyana’s tourism sector has seen significant growth in recent years, with a rising number of Guyanese citizens travelling within the country to enjoy local hospitality services.

“Additionally, the MP seems unwilling or unable to grasp the reality of the new and transformative Guyana, where citizens are enjoying a significantly improved quality of life. Occupancy records from local hotels tell the real story: many guests are, in fact, Guyanese, travelling from various regions or celebrating special occasions,” he said.

Walrond reasoned that perhaps Fernandes’ reasoning remains stuck in the past, in an era when Guyanese could not afford basic luxuries—a result of the failed socialist policies of her predecessors.

She highlighted the improved quality of life for Guyanese, as salaries increase and cost-of-living measures are implemented, making it more accessible for the public to enjoy local luxury and tourism offerings.

Walrond concluded her statement by underscoring the disconnect between the Opposition MP’s remarks and the aspirations of the Guyanese people.

“Her statement was not only unfortunate but emblematic of the lack of understanding, empathy, and vision exhibited by those in her party who claim to aspire to leadership. Such comments reflect a troubling disconnect from the progress and aspirations of the very people they hope to represent,” the minister stated.