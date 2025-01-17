US$604M Corentyne Highway expansion project critical to Berbice – Minister Edghill

-says area’s significant transformation will turn it into an economic powerhouse

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

AS consultations continue for the US$604 million expansion project for the Corentyne Highway in Region Six, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has said that with modernisation and development, the area will be transformed into an economic powerhouse.

The much-anticipated project is expected to play a major role in enhancing the region’s infrastructure, contribute to better transportation, and open new opportunities for trade, tourism, and local businesses, further solidifying Berbice’s economic importance.

The consultations, which took place in Region Six earlier this week, are part of the process to bring this major infrastructure project, one of the largest projects in the country’s history, to fruition.

Minister Edghill, at the first consultation held at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Six boardroom on Wednesday, stated that he is extremely pleased to be present for such “a very important engagement”.

In attendance were the Regional Vice-Chairman of Region Six Zamal Hussain representing the RDC, along with the region’s NDC chairpersons and vice-chairpersons and other elected officials and stakeholders.

At the location, the minister pointed out that the directing of information to these officials aims to ensure that they are empowered and can speak definitively and address community concerns when they arise during the project.

“So, us having information on this project is key,” he stressed to those gathered, before adding, “Here in Region Six, in terms of the execution, as part of Government of Guyana, the PPP/C’s modernisation and transformational agenda, this project, US$604 million is one of the biggest that you will see in modern Guyana at this time.”

He told the elected officials gathered, “So, one of the reasons why we have called you here is that you must be able to get the information elected officials, heads of agencies or representatives of agencies, so that when people discuss this, you will be able to give correct answers, provide information, and even if you can’t provide all the information, you will be knowledgeable enough to know who are the persons or agencies involved, so that you can get them to address the concerns at the community level.”

He then urged that at each of their statutory meetings, a report “bringing information” to the councilors must be on the agenda.

He stressed that the project is likely to cause temporary inconveniences which will pave the way for long term benefits and economic advancement. He used the opportunity to remind those gathered that the contractors cannot be reckless in the execution of the project.

The minister also assured that nobody’s fence or bridge will be broken without notice as residents and communities will be engaged as it related to any dislocation.

Minister Edghill also took the opportunity to highlight that the conduct of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) which is to be done, is not to “find out if we should continue with the project or stop the project.”

He stressed that the project will be proceeding as they have been talking about Palmyra – Moleson Creek development for the last two years.

“What we have come today to tell you is that we have now completed the process of procuring the contractors for engagement for the building out of this project. It is going forward and one of the conditionality to ensure effective execution is getting the ESIA in place.”

NECESSARY PROJECT

Turning his attention to the necessity of the project, the minister stressed that it is “key and critical” for not just the development of Region Six but for Guyana’s development. “There are two major developments that are taking place in Berbice, Palmyra as well as the Moleson Creek area. Both ends of the corridor will have a major housing development, and they are also some new housing developments that are taking place between Palmyra and Moleson Creek.”

He continued, “It means that there will be more homeowners and once you have more homeowners, more vehicles, more businesses, more entertainment centres and that is just as a result of housing development at both Palmyra and Moleson Creek.”

He then pointed to the constant congestion of the Corentyne Highway, adding that the deep-water habour that will be constructed at Palmyra, is directly linked to Guyana’s positioning of itself as a country of connectivity.

“Guyana and the wider South America with the road heading to Brazil, the deep-water harbour at Palmyra Berbice is intended to be the major, main shipping hub for containerise commercial traffic to answer the difficulties of land lock Brazil.”

According to Minister Edghill, this project is also linked to the Guyana – Suriname agreement to bridge the Corentyne River as he revealed that by this weekend, there might be an additional announcement on the way forward on the Corentyne River Bridge project.

He divulged, “Because I can tell you that we already have the evaluated contractor in place having completed the procurement process and the conversation about the financing model is being concluded and you can see very soon that bridge being connected.”

The Corentyne River Bridge he said will serve as a key infrastructure for the new energy corridor of South America. “Brazil, French Guiana, Suriname, Guyana, Brazil, so you are getting Brazil from two ends… And the bridge over the Corentyne River is an important one.”

He stated: “Supplementing this main expansion of your highway we have already gone out and have received proposals and we are now inviting the financial proposals from companies that have been prequalified for a high span bridge across the Berbice River similar to the bridge that we are building across the Demerara River.”

Adding to this, Minister Edghill noted that they are also looking at the execution of the contract for the dredging of the Berbice channel. “So, it is not a road to look nice and it will look nice, but it is a road that is critical to the overall modernisation and development that is taking place.”

Meanwhile, the technical team also held consultations in Albion, Corentyne and Corriverton with residents and other stakeholders.