Almost 2,000 house lots to be developed along Soesdyke-Linden Highway

–gov’t to invest $800M to establish food hub at Yarrowkabra, President Ali says

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that his government will develop approximately 2,000 house lots in communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway through a collaboration between the Ministry of Housing and Water and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC).

The President made the disclosure on Wednesday afternoon, while addressing residents from Silver Hill, Adventure and Kairuni at a meeting in the Silver Hill Community Centre.

“We’re going to try to create about 1,500 to 2,000 lots… so that we can have persons living in a cluster, in a settlement format, rather than squatting, so you can have access to all the facilities and have excellent service within those communities. We want to ensure that we build the conditions that will give your children a better future than you would have had,” the Head of State said.

The President said that the development will be complemented by continued investment in infrastructure, agriculture, water, electricity, services and other sectors on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

He said that in Yarrowkabra alone, the government has plans to invest almost $800 million in a food hub, which would boost the community’s economy.

Dr. Ali said: “Today, I want to engage you, as we have been doing all across the country, in the continued investments we can make in your communities so that we can continue to make your life more prosperous, more productive and see ways in which we can partner with you so we can deliver better services to residents all across the country.”

Residents at the meeting were given the opportunity to ask questions and make suggestions on the development of their respective communities, including infrastructural works, energy needs, water needs and more job opportunities.

The President said that a shipment of solar energy systems is expected to arrive in Guyana soon to be distributed to residents, while more black tanks will be distributed in Adventure, and a ballfield in the community will be examined for rehabilitation.

He also said that his government will work with residents, especially single parents and women, to support projects such as beekeeping and poultry.

After the meeting in Silver Hill, the President conducted another community meeting in Timehri, where he also addressed residents and engaged them on their priorities for development.

Stemming from this, the President said his government will work on rehabilitating the community centre and market, and immediately address the issues the health centre in the area is facing, as well as other health centres along the East Bank Demerara corridor.

He said that different government officials will visit the area over the next three weeks to address the issues raised.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; and other government officials were also part of the meetings. (Office of the President)