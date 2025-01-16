Sinclair, Ali-Mohammed hit tons in second GHE practice match

THE first day of the second and final Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) practice match at the Providence Stadium in preparation for the 2025 Regional First-Class Championships which commences on January 29.

The highlights of the day were centuries from Junior Sinclair and Renaldo Ali-Mohammed.

Sinclair raced to 129 from 139 balls decorated by eight fours and nine sixes while Ali-Mohammed blasted a pugnacious 121 from just 59 balls with 10 fours and 11 sixes before they were both removed with score on 447.

Afraz Ali Budhu (66) and Adrian Sukwah (56) also contributed fifties to the total.

Zynul Ramsammy had 3-35, Isai Thorne 2-42, Thaddeus Lovell 2-73 and Richie Looknauth 2-111 were the wicket takers for Savory”s X1.

Kemol Savory who ended the day on 19-0 still 453 away from Smith’s X1 total.

Smith’s X1 innings began badly when Rampersaud Ramnauth fell to pacer Isai Thorne for a duck at 5-1 and when the impressive Lovell removed Ushardeva Balgobin (19), Smith’s X1 were 31-2.

Watched by a handful of fans in scorching heat, Sachin Singh and Askaya Persaud posted the 50 before Lovell captured his ninth wicket in the practice matches when he dismissed Singh.

The left-hander made 35 from 56 balls and 85 minutes with eight boundaries and his demise left the score 60-3 and by Lunch, Smith’s X1 were 87-3. Sukwah was on 23 and Persuad on 13.

After the interval the left-handed Persaud (18) edged off- spinner Looknauth to the Keeper at 94-4.

Sukwah played some lovely shots on a very fast outfield and soon reached 56 before he was trapped Lbw to Looknauth at 131-5.

Budhu clobbered left arm spinner Ashmead Nedd for two sixes in the same over to bring up the 50 partnership with Sinclair who deposited Looknauth for three sixes. Sinclair pulled leg-spinner Nitayanand Mathura for four to post his 50 from 69 balls with three fours and four sixes.

Budhu smashed Mathura for back-to-back boundaries and then launched into Thorne hitting him for four glorious boundaries but looking for a fifth four in the over the left-hander tried to pull a short ball and taken at deep mid-wicket.

Budhu demise ended the 137-run sixth wicket stand with Sinclair.

At tea, the score was 274-6 with Sinclair unbeaten on 76 and was Ali Mohammed on three.

After the break, Sinclair and Ail- Mohammed shared in brutal exhibition power hitting in their 179-run stand.

Sinclair was lbw to left-arm spinner Anthony Adams while Ali-Mohammed fell to Ramsammy who also dismissed Veerasammy Permaul (7) and Josh Jones (0). Jonathan Van Lange hit two four in his undefeated 16.

Today is the second day and play starts at 09:30 hours.