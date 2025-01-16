Minister Ramson pushing to have five sports stadiums completed this year

MINISTER of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr says that he expects the major sporting infrastructure project to move apace this year as he gave an update on the works of the stadiums being built simultaneously around the country.

At his end of year Press Conference on Saturday last, the Sports Minister said massive works have already been completed at the Mackenzie Stadium and now is time for final execution and the only variable in the process would be shipping which is outside his control.

“The Mackenzie Stadium is the most advanced, the stands are going to be completed shortly, within the next three months, all the stands will be completed, I would say within the next two months, the bucket seats will be installed, all of them are going to have bucket seats and even better than you have at the National Stadium, those one are going to be installed by may.”

He said they have already given out the awards for the construction of the fence, parking lot and sight screen and they are working toward finishing by mid-2025.

Minister Ramson added that they are also moving speedily on works at the Anna Regina Stadium as well.

“All of the auxiliary works there is awarded, we had to terminate one of the contracts which was for the players pavilion, just because of delay but we have already awarded the new contract, so they are going to be moving from that’s stage to compete that one section.”

He said that the site should be handed over to the government soon with only minor works to be completed on the site with June this year the likely opening.

Ramson said that at Bayroc Ground, they are working to complete installation of the football field and stands.

“Bayroc, which is the synthetic track, as you know we completed the installation of the track last year, what has to be done is to get the football field in very good condition we are going out to tender for that too.”

It was mentioned that at the New Amsterdam Stadium they are completing the stands now, they completed the tendering process for the park and fencing but we have not awarded any contracts as yet but insist it won’t affect the opening of the facility.

“As far as the installation of the track is concerned, we were hoping to get that completed last year, we had the asphalting completed, the consultant who came from BSW Regutol was on a very tight timeline, so he could not stay to compete that process to get the installation of the synthetic track, so he is returning this month.”

Minister Ramson said they are aiming to get the contractor to close off the Palmyra Stadium the soonest.

“Palmyra, there were some shipping delays coming out from India because there were some routes being held up and they had some problems with their ports………we are pushing for the completion of Palmyra to happen this year, it is quite possible that we will see that.”

The government since taking office in 2020 have been on a push to improve the country’s infrastructure and has paid particular attention to the sports sector as part of President Irfaan Ali’s vision to make Guyana a sporting capital by investing heavily in the sporting landscape which in turn will boost

sport tourism and create more economic value while putting Guyana on the global map.