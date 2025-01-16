Continued investments, development to generate new opportunities

~President Ali tells Silver Hill residents

~ outlines plans to open new housing lots, generate more opportunities

THE government’s ambitious plans to drive economic growth and enhance living conditions across the country took centre stage during President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s community engagement in Silver Hill, on Wednesday.

Highlighting key infrastructure projects, including the ongoing expansion of the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, the President outlined a vision for widespread development aimed at opening new opportunities, improving public services, and creating sustainable growth for communities. With a focus on strategic investments in housing, utilities, and transportation, the government is positioning areas for a prosperous future.

“I want to engage you as we have been doing all across the country on continuous investments we can make in your communities, so that we can continue to make your lives more prosperous, more productive and see ways in which we can partner with you,” President Ali said, addressing an audience of residents eager to hear about the government’s plans for the future.

A significant portion of the President’s speech focused on key infrastructure projects, particularly the ongoing developments along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

“One of the things we want to focus on heavily this year is community investment. We are building some very key infrastructure, and the Linden-Soesdyke Highway is one such key infrastructure that will open up tremendous opportunities for you,” he explained.

However, the President also acknowledged the challenges that come with rapid development. As more people are attracted to these growing areas, he pointed out the increased incidences of squatting along the highway, as well as the rise in demand for land and services. “We are seeing more and more squatting on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, more and more persons are moving to live in these areas,” he remarked. “The new roads that we are going to build from the East Bank connecting all the way to the Heroes Highway are going to push more development and improve and increase the value of land.”

Despite these challenges, President Ali was optimistic, stressing that planning and sustainable development would be key to ensuring orderly growth. “One of the challenges that we have is how we ensure that we make this development more planned,” he said, signalling the government’s commitment to addressing the issue of unregulated expansion.

Looking ahead, the government has ambitious plans for the region. “You can have access to all the facilities and have excellent service within those communities,” the President stated, outlining the government’s strategy to create new housing opportunities. He further emphasised that these developments are designed with the future in mind: “We want to ensure that we build the conditions that will give your children a better future than you would have had.”

On the topic of long-term infrastructure and public service improvements, the President pointed to the plans for the Linden-Soesdyke Highway as part of a broader effort to enhance services across the country. “As we move forward, you will see greater investments as the population grows, the water distribution centre, the electricity, GPL—they have medium-term plans for the Linden-Soesdyke Highway and within the next three years, there is a plan connecting Region 10 and the rest of the network,” he announced, adding that once the transmission lines are connected, the area will see enhanced access.

“All of this development will bring new opportunities for you, and create new opportunities for your families,” President Ali assured the crowd. The economic benefits, including potential expansion in commercial and industrial sectors along the highway, were also highlighted as part of the government’s vision for growth.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy further emphasised the government’s dedication to development, highlighting the significant investments in education, healthcare, and job creation as key pillars of their ongoing efforts to uplift communities nationwide.

“This is the most engaging government, a government that ensures that we reach the people, every part of our country to understand the challenges and to understand what are the needs and also to gauge the huge investments that we make into the communities and people’s lives altogether.”

“We are all committed towards your development,” he added, reaffirming the government’s focus on sustainable progress for all Guyanese.