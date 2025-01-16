PSC engages EXIM Bank President to discuss financing opportunities for Guyanese businesses

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) recently hosted a high-level meeting with Ms. Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chair of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), to explore financing opportunities and address challenges faced by local businesses in accessing EXIM resources.

According to a press statement, the discussions provided PSC members with valuable insights into EXIM’s loan offerings, which are designed to support businesses of all sizes, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs). During the meeting, EXIM representatives emphasised their extensive financing options available for various sectors, including agriculture, and highlighted initiatives aimed at assisting minority groups.

One significant point raised during the engagement was the expedited approval process for loan applications below $25 million, which do not require board approval. This streamlined approach is intended to make financing more accessible for smaller-scale projects, facilitating growth opportunities for emerging businesses.

The PSC expressed its gratitude to Chair Lewis and her team for their steadfast commitment to supporting Guyana’s development. The Commission particularly commended EXIM for its recent approval of $526 million in financing for the Gas-to-Energy project, a transformative initiative poised to reduce energy costs in Guyana by approximately 50 per cent. This reduction is expected to enhance the country’s economic competitiveness and sustainability significantly.

In addition to the meeting, EXIM announced plans to conduct more sensitisation sessions aimed at increasing awareness among the Guyanese business community about its services and available financing opportunities. These sessions will ensure that local businesses are well-informed on how to access funding and leverage EXIM’s resources effectively.

The engagement highlighted EXIM’s crucial role in Guyana’s growth trajectory and the importance of fostering strategic partnerships to unlock the potential of the private sector and drive economic progress.

Chair Lewis was accompanied by senior EXIM officials, including Hazeen Ashby, Deputy Chief of Staff and White House Liaison; Ufo Eric Atuanya, Acting Senior Vice President of the Office of Global Development; and Nicole Theriot, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, further underscoring the significance of the collaboration between the United States and Guyana in fostering economic development.