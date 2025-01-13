Guyana Harpy Eagles warm up match

-Savory XI wins first game

THE Savory XI, on the back of a strong performance from the captain Kemol Savory, won the first trail match of the Guyana Harpy Eagles on Saturday evening at the National Stadium Providence.

Just two short of his fifty, captains Savory played a major role in bringing the side home along with support from Richie Looknauth who made 44* (46)

A failed top order including in which the first four wickets fell for 22 runs (Perez for 3, J. Persaud for 8, Z Ramsammy for 0 and A Persaud for 6), Savory and Looknauth settled the innings.

Eventually, Savory’s run was ended by and R. Latiff runout leaving Junior Sinclair and Looknauth to bring the game home.

In the final innings, J. Jones and S. Tyndal picked up two wickets each.

Earlier at the dinner break, the Chanderpaul X1 were dismissed for 164 after a rain affected start to the day.

When they did resume, the side was on 96-4 with Sachin Singh on 34 and Rampertab Ramnauth on 16.

Ramnauth was the first casualty of the day, despite being well set on 27 from 68 balls, he nicked an Isiash Thorne delivery to first slip.

Jonathon Van Lange followed up his unbeaten 41 in the first innings with an aggressive start; stroking his first ball from Lovell for a dismissive four before slapping leg-spinner Davanand Mathura for his second boundary.

However, when on 11 he fended a quick short ball from Thorne to gully as Chanderpaul’s X1 slipped to 133-6.

Singh held on to reach his fifty in 121 balls but failed to convert it to his advantage, being the first of two Junior Sinclair scalps in the same over, leaving via the LBW method.

Yeudister Persaud failed to score as two wickets fell at 140.

Jonathon Rampersaud (6) and Afraz Bodhoo carried the score to score to 164 before Sinclair struck again when bowled Rampersaud and had Joshua Jones caught at mid-off trying to go over the top as the three wickets fell without a run being scored.

Thorne (3-34) and Lovell who had 5-45 in the first innings, had 2-44 as Bodhoo was left unbeaten on 23 with four fours.

Chanderpaul, Matthew Nandu and Kevlon Anderson left on Friday for a CWI spin-bowling Camp in Antigua.