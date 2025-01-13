West Indies vs Pakistan warm-up match…Athanaze, Imlach warm up with fifties as match drawn

ALICK Athanaze and Tevin Imlach both got useful knocks as the West Indies’ three-day tour match against the Pakistan Shaheens predictably ended in a draw here on Sunday.

Athanaze scored 58, his second half century of the match, and Imlach added 57, as the Windies declared their second innings on 177 for five, an overall lead of 311.

Mohammad Musa Khan was the pick of the Shaheens’ bowlers with 2-5 while Ali Raza took 2-32.

Mohammad Huraria then cracked a run-a-ball 80 and Umar Bin Yousaf chipped in with 25 and the Shaheens ended on 128 for two.

Jomel Warrican grabbed 2-23 for the Windies.

Earlier, the Shaheens declared on their overnight total of 212 for nine to give the visitors a first innings lead of 136.

Meanwhile the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a revamped Pakistan squad for their upcoming two-match Test series which bowls off next Friday in Multan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday named a 15-member squad that features seven changes to the team that was blanked 2-0 during their tour of South Africa last December.

The home side has bolstered their spin department, with Sajid Khan, who excelled in the home series against England, being recalled along with Abrar Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the pace quartet of Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza and Naseem Shah has been rested.

In their place, uncapped Kashif Ali has been included in the squad, alongside Khurram Shahzad, who has been retained for the series.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira have been recalled to the squad as replacements for Saim Ayub, who was injured during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, and the out-of-form Abdullah Shafique.

Rohail Nazir has also been brought in as a backup wicketkeeper after Haseebullah, the wicketkeeper-batter, sustained a split in his right-hand webbing during the Cape Town Test.

Squad

PAKISTAN: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan and Salman Ali Agha.