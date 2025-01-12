Jangoo hits unbeaten 63, Sinclair bags three-fer as Windies XI seize control

WEST Indies XI ended day two of their three-day tour match with a commanding 134-run lead over Pakistan Shaheens in Islamabad, setting the stage for a strong finish today.

The Caribbean side dominated with both bat and ball on Saturday, as they declared their first innings on 346-8 before reducing the Shaheens to 212-9 at the close of play.

Resuming on their overnight score of 273-7, West Indies XI extended their innings with an unbeaten 63 from Amir Jangoo and a steady 28 not out from Kevin Sinclair. The pair added valuable runs in the morning session before the declaration and left the Shaheens with a challenging target.

Joshua Da Silva, who resumed from 11 overnight, was earlier dismissed for 22.

Pakistan Shaheens’ bowlers fought hard, with Mohammad Rameez Jnr (3-64) and Musa Khan (2-63) leading the attack, but they struggled to contain the lower-order resistance.

In reply, the Shaheens found themselves under pressure early, reduced to 44-2 at lunch, as Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales struck in the morning session to give the West Indies the upper hand.

The Shaheens rallied briefly after lunch, with Mohammad Huraira anchoring the innings with a fluent 74 and Mohammad Suleiman adding a valuable 45. However, the West Indies’ disciplined bowling attack chipped away at the middle order, leaving the hosts in trouble at 182-6 by tea.

Sinclair was the standout bowler for the visitors, with 3-50 from 14 overs. Jayden Seales (2-16), Gudakesh Motie (2-21), and Kemar Roach (1-32) offered excellent support, which ensured the Shaheens never built significant partnerships.

Bad light halted play before the West Indies could complete the innings, but the visitors are well-positioned to finish the match on a high note as they fine-tune for their two-match Test series against Pakistan. (Sportsmax)