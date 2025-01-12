News Archives
Futsal winner McArthur says President Ali is doing a great job for Sports.
President Ali and other Government Officials with the Sparta Boss team that won the first-ever Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Futsal Championship
…wants to see more football played in Guyana

TWENTY-three-year-old Nicholas McArthur is a member of the Sparta Boss team that won the first-ever Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Futsal Championship, defeated Bent Street ‘A’ 8-4 in a thrilling final at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to take the $2m prize.

Born in 2002 to Roy and Alana McArthur, the talented Nicholas grew up in Norton Street Lodge and has four siblings including a sister.

Nicolas McArthur (left) in action on the football field

“Growing up, life was a little hard for me, but we made do with what we had. I loved playing football since I was small,” said Nicolas, who attended the Chase Academy.

“My Interest in Football came from my dad; my biggest supporter is my mother and I enjoy chilling with my daughter,” continued Nicolas whose aim is to be a professional footballer.
Nicolas believes President Ali is doing a great job for sports in Guyana and is providing opportunities for those involved in sports.

The Sparta Boss footballer feels more games and tournaments are needed for local football to improve.
Nicholas who played Professional football in Jamaica, disclosed that his most memorable game was in 2019 with the Fruta Conquerors.

When asked what he wished he had that he did not have, Nicolas quickly answered that he would love to have his own house.

