Persaud, Savory push Savory XI past first innings total

Guyana Harpy Eagles Trial match day two…

-Chanderpaul XI in trouble at 90-4

The Chanderpaul XI will have work to do today when day three of their Guyana Harpy Eagles trial match gets going at the Guyana National Stadium Providence.

Commencing at 14:00hrs, the Chanderpaul XI, into their second innings will have an uphill task at rebuilding, as they are 90-4.

Sachin Singh is not out on 33.

Earlier yesterday, the Savory XI were bowled out for 275 off 57.1 overs.

That was mainly due to the push of Captain Savory who was unlucky to fall 11 short of his century as well as Akshaya Persaud, who oddly enough made the same score.

Richie Looknauth (25 not out) also helped push the side past the Chanderpaul XI’s first innings score of 230.

Joshua Jones and Golcharan Chulai were the chief destroys for the Chanderpaul XI.

They took three wickets each.

With a lead of 45, the Chanderpaul XI will have their work cut out for them when play resumes.

This is the first of two trial matches to select the Guyana Harpy Eagles squad that will defend the Cricket West Indies Championship 2025.