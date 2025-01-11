West Indies vs Pakistan three-day tour match

Athanaze falls short of century as West Indies show fight

CMC — ALICK Athanaze fell agonisingly short of a well-deserved century as the West Indies showed resilience on the opening day of their three-day tour match against the Pakistan Shaheens here Friday.

The regional side closed on 273 for 7 after 74 overs with Athanaze highlighting the day with a polished 98.

The West Indies began the day positively after winning the toss, but the Pakistan Shaheens struck early in the first session. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite made a steady 34 before being dismissed with the score at 47 for 1.

Keacy Carty followed with a patient 22, and Mikyle Louis contributed an attacking 34, but their dismissals left the visitors at a precarious 90 for 3 at one stage. By lunch, the West Indies reached 115 for 3, with Kavem Hodge (16) and Athanaze (8) steadying the innings.

The second session belonged to the left-handed Athanaze, who showcased his class and determination. The Dominican compiled an elegant 74 off 108 balls, striking 13 boundaries.

However, wickets continued to fall at the other end. Kavem Hodge added just one run after lunch before departing for 17, and Justin Greaves managed only 5. By tea, the West Indies were 202 for 5, with Tevin Imlach unbeaten on 12 and Athanaze holding the innings together.

In the final session, Athanaze continued to dominate, crafting a sublime 98 off 148 deliveries, including 15 fours and a towering six. His dismissal, agonizingly short of a century, marked a turning point late in the day.

The middle and lower order provided valuable support, with Amir Jangoo contributing an unbeaten 29 and Joshua Da Silva steadying the ship with 11 not out.

Mohammad Rameez Jnr has so far taken three wickets for 40 runs with Ahmed Abdullah claiming two for 91.