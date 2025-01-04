No real progress in coalition talks

–parties still undecided, as Norton tones done on engagement with Hughes, possibility of alliance

WITH elections imminent, the Opposition’s failure to define its platform is concerning, especially considering its substantial promises to the citizenry.

On November 8, 2024, Aubrey Norton, leader of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), announced his intention to convene with Nigel Hughes, leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC); however, the specifics of this meeting remain undetermined.

“Recently, I have agreed with the leader of the AFC that we will meet and I think we will pursue some form of coalition,” Norton stated during the press conference, last year.

However, his tune has now changed.

During a press conference on Friday, he said: “Wherever there are talks, it would be wrong of me to go out and update… We continue to engage and at the end of the engagement, which will occur before the middle of this month. We will update the press…”

He further stated: “All parties will get together and decide what they do… It is not up to me to say we will do it alone or we will do it together. That is a decision for the political parties involved.”

Early last year, Norton dismissed the idea of Nigel Hughes being a consensus presidential candidate for the PNCR-led A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) at the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Following Hughes’ selection as the leader of the smaller AFC party, there has been considerable discussion within opposition circles about the possibility of him becoming the coalition’s consensus candidate.

In an interview with veteran broadcaster, Bobby Vieira, Norton pointed out that a motion passed at the party’s recent congress determined that the consensus candidate would be the Leader of the PNCR.

He explained, “When I said I’m open to a consensual candidate, if we have to choose a candidate from the PNC, I have no problem with us having a consensual candidate. For instance, somebody like Carl Greenidge, if we think he is good to run and win, we have no problem with him as the consensual candidate.”

Norton further stated, “I believe that as the largest political party in the coalition, the PNCR is entitled to this role. Which political party, having more than 90 per cent of the opposition’s support, would relinquish its power to one with five or 10 per cent? It makes no sense. So, when I speak of a consensual candidate, I’m referring to a consensual candidate within the People’s National Congress Reform.”

He emphasised, “I don’t see us as a political party giving the presidential candidacy to a party that has never received 15 per cent of the votes in this country. What are we saying to our supporters? that we support you, only to bring someone else to lead? That is not a message we can send.”