From troubled upbringing to prison: Ezekiel Grant sentenced to 18 months for armed robbery

EZEKIEL Kevin Grant, a 20-year-old homeless man who initially identified himself to police as Kevin Charles, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a robbery committed on November 30, 2024.

Appearing before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts in December last, Grant pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery under arms, admitting his role in the theft on Water Street, Georgetown. The court heard that, on November 30, 2024, Grant, armed with a knife and accompanied by an accomplice, robbed Davindra Singh, of a Samsung phone valued at $45,000 and a black wallet containing $10,000 in cash, with the total stolen property valued at $57,000.

During his plea, Grant, who had no lawyer, admitted to being intoxicated at the time of the crime.

Initially, Grant claimed he acted alone, but later implicated his alleged accomplice, Dominique Eastman of “B” Field, Sophia, whom he claimed helped take the wallet during the robbery.

While the stolen items were returned to the victim, Grant confessed that the cash had already been spent. He disputed the victim’s account, asserting that the wallet contained only $6,000.

A probation report revealed that Ezekiel Grant, who grew up in Lamaha Springs, Georgetown, endured a troubled upbringing. The report revealed that he lacked a meaningful relationship with his father while his mother grappled with alcoholism, and financial difficulties forced him to leave school in the

eighth grade. He began living in an abandoned house in Sophia, Greater Georgetown, before moving in with a friend, where he fell into a life of substance (alcohol and marijuana) abuse and petty crimes to survive. Grant’s challenges extended beyond family neglect. He taught himself construction work but struggled to find stability due to his reputation for theft, which alienated him from his family and community. Neighbours described him as habitually hostile and prone to stealing.

This was not Grant’s first brush with the law. In February 2024, he and Eastman were charged in connection with another robbery on Water Street. In that incident, the victim was robbed of an iPhone 12, valued at $120,000, and $20,000 in cash. Grant and Eastman initially denied the charges, but the prosecutor opposed bail, citing Grant’s transient lifestyle as a flight risk.

Although both were remanded, they were eventually granted bail.

During sentencing, Magistrate Mc Gusty acknowledged Grant’s difficult past but emphasised the importance of personal accountability. She noted that while his circumstances were unfortunate, he had opportunities to work and provide for himself instead of resorting to unlawful activities.

Given the seriousness of the offence and his history of similar crimes, the magistrate determined that firm intervention was necessary. She encouraged Grant to utilise the rehabilitation programmes offered by the Guyana Prison Service to redirect his life toward a positive path.

The magistrate expressed hope that the sentence would not only serve as a deterrent for Grant but also for others who may consider engaging in similar unlawful behaviour.