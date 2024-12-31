Pensioners begin receiving $100,000 grant

SCORES of pensioners turned up at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) office in Melanie, East Coast Demerara, on Monday, to collect the long-awaited one-off $100,000 cash grant. The initiative, part of the government’s broader effort to improve the quality of life for Guyanese, is injecting over $60 billion into the pockets of citizens.

The disbursement, announced to begin on December 30, 2024, will continue until January 3, 2025, targeting pensioners in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and Ten. While many had hoped to receive the grant before Christmas, the government assured that most pensioners would have their funds before the New Year.

Among the first recipients at Melanie were Donald Gritten, a 76-year-old pensioner from Paradise, and Nancy Tanner of Victoria Village. Gritten expressed gratitude for the grant, saying, “I must thank the Government for this initiative, the $100,000 that they’re giving people. Hope that we will all put it to good use.”

Tanner, similarly appreciative, shared her plans to save the money for future needs. “I tell myself that I would take the cheque and put it in the bank to put it to good use. Because God is with me and He’s providing for me, and I have Him in my life forever,” she stated.

Prior to Monday’s distribution, more than 100,000 pensioners had already received their grants. For those unable to collect by January 3, 2025, the government has committed to making alternative arrangements to disburse funds within their respective villages.

Pensioners are reminded to bring a valid form of identification, such as an ID card or passport, when collecting their grants. Additionally, those who missed the registration period will have an opportunity to register in January 2025, with details on registration sites to be announced.

To streamline the process, pensioners are encouraged to check the status of their grants beforehand using the online tracking link: https://cg.gov.gy/track.

The cash grant underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of Guyanese citizens, particularly senior members of society, ensuring they enter the New Year with a sense of financial support and security.