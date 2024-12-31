Employment, other benefits to stem from $2.5B in contracts

–for roadworks in Region Two

SOME $2.5 billion in road contracts have been awarded to 179 contractors in Region Two, where there will be more economic benefits and employment opportunities as a result of this investment.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, during his address at a simple contract-award ceremony at the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School, on Monday afternoon said the initiative responds directly to residents’ requests to improve community infrastructure.

“The giving out of small contracts is not to destroy big contractors; it’s bringing more equity to the region,” Minister Edghill said, adding: “Secondly, employment will increase; think about it, 179 contracts mean more and more persons will be employed.”

The minister said that the initiative will stimulate economic activity within communities as contractors carry out their projects.

“When these contractors go into the community, even the vendors will benefit,” he said.

The minister urged contractors to complete their projects in a timely manner, while ensuring quality work. Similar contracts have also been awarded in Regions Six, Three, and Ten.

After these projects are completed, Edghill revealed that there are plans to award 13 major road contracts worth $800 million.

“These larger projects will be divided into several parts to allow contractors to cooperate with each other,” he said, adding:

“We will engage every contractor, and pre-qualify them into manageable lots worth $15 million and under, so everyone will benefit.

“This is one way of creating employment in the region. Think about it; almost 200 people getting contracts.”

Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva called the day “historic” for Region Two.

She encouraged contractors to deliver quality work on schedule, noting: “The government is investing heavily to improve the infrastructure in the region.”

Contractors expressed gratitude for the opportunities, thanking the Ministry of Public Works for its investments in the region.