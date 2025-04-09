Joshi is the new National 2025 Women’s Chess Champion

In a dazzling display of skill and strategy, fourteen-year-old Aditi Joshi has emerged unbeaten as the new National Women’s Chess Champion, making her one of the youngest females to hold the title in Guyana. Her stellar performance in the tournament, held from March 22nd to April 4th, 2025, at the David Rose Special School, earned her eight wins and one draw.

WCM Joshi is not just any chess player; she is one of Guyana’s brightest young minds, who proudly represented her country at the last Chess Olympiad in Hungary. Her performance there earned her the prestigious title of Woman Candidate Master (WCM). Joshi is Guyana’s highest-rated active female chess player, a testament to her dedication and exceptional talent in the game.

The Women’s Championship tournament saw fierce competition, with participants showcasing their best moves and strategies. Fifteen-year-old Ciel Clement finished in second place with 6.5 points. Clement, who also represented Guyana at last year’s Chess Olympiad, demonstrated her prowess and potential throughout the tournament.

Seasoned player Aniyah Couchman made a commendable return to chess after taking a break to focus on her studies. Couchman finished third with 6 points, proving her strategic acumen and experience remained sharp.

Treskole Archibald, another Olympiad team member, secured the fourth position with 5 points. Archibald’s performance was consistent and noteworthy, adding to the competitive spirit of the tournament.

In fifth place was one-time women’s champion WCM Sasha Shariff, who also finished with 5 points. Shariff’s experience and skills were evident as she competed fiercely against her peers.

Two-time defending champion WCM Jessica Callender finished in sixth place with 4 points. Despite not securing the top spot this year, Callender’s participation added a significant challenge to the young players in the tournament.

Kataleya Sam, last year’s runner-up junior sportswoman of the year and the youngest player finished in seventh place with 3.5 points. Sam, the current Under-12 Girls Chess Champion, continues to impress with her growing skills as she defeated Shariff in round two and secured draws with Clement, Archibald, and Callender. Sam will be sure to earn her much-deserved ELO rating points.

Italy Ton-Chung, who took a year’s break for studies, finished in eighth place with 3 points. Her return to the chessboard enforces her determination and strategic thinking skills.

Angelin Yhap and Lusianna Farlot finished in ninth and tenth places, respectively, with 2 and 1.5 points. Their participation added to the diversity and competitiveness of the tournament.

The 2025 National Women’s Chess Championship proved to be a remarkable event, offering a compelling display of the players’ talents and strategic prowess. Joshi’s victory is a significant milestone in her chess career and sets a high standard for future competitions. Each player brought unique strengths to the tournament, making it an unforgettable event in local women’s chess.

The Guyana Chess Federation expresses thanks to the tournament sponsor, Diamond Fire and General Insurance Company for supporting the National Women’s Chess Championships for 2025. Our sincere thanks go to the David Rose Special School for generously providing the venue and to Mr. John Lee, the esteemed FIDE Arbiter, whose expertise ensured the smooth conduct of the games and enabled their live broadcast.

Guyana Chess Federation President Anand Raghunauth noted that this marks the second time a fourteen-year-old has won the National Women’s Chess Championship in Guyana, expressing his satisfaction that young players are actively pursuing their goals and dreams. Pooja Lam was the youngest female to win the title in 2022. Raghunauth noted that this tournament will act as a qualifier for the upcoming CARICOM Classic Chess Team tournament in July 2025 which will be hosted in Guyana.

The GCF congratulates WCM Joshi on her outstanding achievement as well as all the participants of the championship tournament. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the year at a prize giving ceremony after the remaining championship tournaments have been completed.