Persaud rolls back the years to capture Beacon Paceline Cycling Race

Veteran cyclist Robin Persaud put in a superb performance on Sunday to capture the Beacon Paceline Cycling Race held on the country’s road ways.

The race which pedaled off from Beacon Café, at Quamina and Carmichael Street saw Persaud battling the elements and some fierce riders to finish first.

The race proceeded to the East Coast Corridor and made its way back to Quamina Street for the finish, completing 50 miles.

The event was hosted in collaboration with the Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycling Club (KARCC) and saw more than 40 riders hitting the road.

Persaud outpaced the competition to take victory in the Open Category and also securing top position in the Veterans under 50.

Persaud took the veterans over 50 ahead of Kwame Ridley and Philip Clarke.

Second place went to Jamual John (first senior) with third going to Andre Greene (second Senor).

Ridley finished fourth with Alexander Leung fifth and Christopher Griffith sixth.

Leung copped first in the juniors ahead of Omari Abrams and Ajani Cuttings third.

The category 4/8 was won Kelwin Johnson with Collis Williams second and Andy Rajcumar taking the final podium position.

The veterans over 50 saw Talim Shaw emerging as the winner with Ian Jackson second and Deon David third.

Abigail Jeffrey won the female class while the juvenile saw Denish Sokhai taking the victory with Julio Melville capturing the mountain bike category.