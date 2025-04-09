Kares Engineering renews title sponsorship of One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast

The electrifying Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast is set to ignite grounds again in 2025, with Kares Engineering Inc. reaffirming its unwavering commitment as the title sponsor for a third consecutive year.

Over the weekend, Kares Engineering solidified its continued support for the popular tournament organized by FL Sport, signaling its belief in its growth and impact.

Natasha Persaud, General Manager of the Kares Group of Companies, expressed immense satisfaction with the tournament’s trajectory over the past two editions. She enthusiastically anticipated an even larger scale in 2025, with the number of participating teams projected to exceed 32.

“We are happy to see the impact this tournament has made and the connection it has developed with fans alike, and we foresee 2025 will be a success,” Persaud stated.

John Ramsingh, Director of FL Sport, expressed profound gratitude for Kares Engineering’s enduring partnership and emphasised their integral role in the tournament’s success. “Kares has never said no; they have only asked, how big can we go?

And we have answered that call from our title sponsor and the government on expansion this season,” Ramsingh noted.

Looking ahead to the 2025 edition, Ramsingh outlined ambitious plans to expand the tournament to at least 72 teams. The format is envisioned to include various zonal competitions, culminating in a national championship clash between the zone winners.

While the precise format and venues are still under discussion, Ramsingh confirmed the commitment to increased participation beyond Region Four, promising more teams, more matches, and a corresponding increase in prize money.

The tournament’s first phase is tentatively scheduled for late June, with the highly anticipated national finals carded for early August. Definitive details regarding the format, schedule, and prize money will be announced in the coming days.

Registration will also commence in the coming days, and players can follow the tournament’s social media pages.

Titans All-Stars are currently the defending champions, while Eccles All-Stars etched their name in history as the winners of the inaugural edition in 2023.

Beyond the crucial partnership with the government, the private sector significantly rewards the participating teams, further elevating the tournament’s prestige and appeal.