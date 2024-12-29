Owed rice farmers, millers finally paid after four-year wait

After four years of waiting, 27 rice farmers and five millers who were owed payments for rice sold to Venezuela and Panama in 2015 have finally received their money, totalling $437 million.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha announced the good news, crediting the PPP/C government for addressing the longstanding issue. He explained that over $1.5 billion was owed to farmers and millers under the Panama and PetroCaribe rice deals. “The PPP government listened to the pleas of the rice farmers and made representation on their behalf,” Minister Mustapha said.

He criticized the previous administration for failing to address the situation during its time in office. “When the PPP left power, the opposition did nothing to resolve this issue. They treated the rice industry as a private business, but this government cares for the rice farmers,” he stated.

Minister Mustapha assured farmers that the Ministry of Agriculture remains committed to protecting their interests and supporting the rice industry.

The payments brought immense relief and joy to the affected farmers and millers. Gaitree Bharrat, a rice farmer owed millions of dollars, described the moment as “a dream come true.” She expressed gratitude to the PPP leadership for responding to her calls for assistance.

Rice miller Wazir Hussain, who was also owed millions, shared his relief and appreciation. “I am happy to have finally received my money and thank the government for their support,” he said.

Many farmers had lost hope of ever being paid but praised the PPP administration for stepping in and delivering on its promise to support the rice industry.