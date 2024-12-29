GNNL honours employees for hard work, dedication

THE Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), one of Guyana’s oldest and most prestigious newspaper agencies, hosted its Annual Social and Dinner in grand style, marking a year of hard work and outstanding accomplishments.

The elegant event, held at GNNL’s building on Saturday afternoon, featured a formal dinner to recognise the contributions of employees who form the backbone of the company.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of Adele Fraser as Employee of the Year, a title that acknowledged her exemplary service and commitment. Taken by surprise, Adele thanked her colleagues for their support. Other notable awardees included Shivanie Sukhna and Akeem Williams for their outstanding contributions.

The Editor-in-Chief (EIC) Awards were presented to Faith Greene and Shaniya Harding, while the General Manager’s Awards honoured O’Neil Rodney and Sonia Campbell. Additional commendations included Kemchand Harrypersaud from the Production Department, named second runner-up, and Andre Walls from Marketing, the first runner-up.

In her heartfelt address, GNNL’s General Manager, Moshamie Ramotar commended the staff for their unwavering dedication.

“This event is a celebration of you, the remarkable individuals who give so much of yourselves to the company,” she said, adding: “Each one of you contributes something unique, and today, every single one of you will be recognised for the value you bring.”

She concluded with a poignant message, saying: “To our cherished employees, please know how much GNNL appreciates not only the work you do, but the passion and commitment you bring every day. You are the heart of this company.”

The evening closed with remarks by a number of other special invitees and members of the Board, dinner and warm camaraderie among colleagues.