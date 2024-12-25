US companies invest US$15B in Guyana over four years

–‘Proof that partnerships produce results,’ senior US official says

UNITED States companies have ploughed over US$15 billion into Guyana over the last four years, solidifying the South American nation’s status as a top destination for international investments.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols highlighted this achievement during a recent press briefing, reaffirming the tangible outcomes of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The strategic elevation of our relationship with Guyana, the fastest-growing economy in the world, provides further proof that these partnerships produce results,” Nichols said while commending the bilateral efforts that have strengthened Guyana’s economy and defence capabilities.

The multi-billion-dollar investment is part of a broader collaboration between the US and Guyana, which includes partnerships with US companies, robust defence cooperation through US Southern Command, and support for key sectors like oil and gas, tourism, and infrastructure.

Since 2021, US companies have been involved in major projects, from ExxonMobil’s offshore oil developments to luxury hotel investments such as Four Points by Sheraton, and Hyatt Place.

These initiatives align with Guyana’s rapid economic transformation, and are supported by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)-led government’s push to develop a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, education, and renewable energy.

While large-scale oil projects dominate headlines, the US is also fostering partnerships with Guyanese small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot earlier this year highlighted the role of SMEs in promoting long-term economic stability.

“It’s not just our large Fortune 500 companies that are making an impact. Small and medium enterprises trading with each other is arguably even more important for long-term diverse economic growth,” she said.

In 2023, over 3,000 US SMEs were exported to Guyana, underscoring the strong trade ties between the two nations.

Leading the wave of US investments in Guyana is ExxonMobil, whose historic developments have transformed the country into a global oil powerhouse.

Since First Oil in December 2019, ExxonMobil and its co-venturers, Hess and CNOOC, have launched three major offshore projects—Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2, and Payara. These projects collectively produce over 600,000 barrels of oil per day, with production expected to surpass 1.7 million barrels per day by 2030.

ExxonMobil’s operations in Guyana are among the most successful deep-water developments globally, and the company’s local investments reflect its commitment to Guyana’s economic growth.

Over the past five years, ExxonMobil has spent more than US$2 billion on goods and services from over 1,700 local suppliers, and currently employs over 6,000 Guyanese in high-paying industry jobs.

While oil remains a cornerstone of US investments in Guyana, the relationship is expanding into other critical sectors.

US companies have made significant contributions to tourism, hospitality, and infrastructure development.

Luxury hotel projects led by US firms include the Four Points by Sheraton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hyatt Place, and H-Tower Luxury Hotel.

These ventures are set to capitalise on Guyana’s growing international profile and burgeoning tourism sector.

Beyond economic investments, the US has supported Guyana’s defence and infrastructure development.

The US government recently signed a US$16 million contract to provide advanced rotary-wing aircraft and flight instructor support for Guyana’s air corps.

With US$15 billion invested over four years, and more expected in the coming years, the US-Guyana partnership is stronger than ever.