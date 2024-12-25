Gov’t delivers historic multi-year agreements, salary increases, and bonuses

– 69,000 public servants receive 10 per cent salary increase injecting $18 Billion in disposable income

The Government of Guyana (GoG) has achieved a series of historic milestones in improving the livelihoods of public sector employees through multi-year agreements with major unions and a suite of salary increases and benefits.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, announced on Tuesday that over 69,000 public servants, including members of the Disciplined Services and government pensioners, received a 10% across-the-board salary increase last week, injecting $18 billion into their disposable income.

Additionally, over 12,000 members of the Disciplined Services have received their annual year-end one-month bonus, totaling $1.8 billion. This tradition, reinstated by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) since returning to office in 2020, continues to be a hallmark of the government’s commitment to its workforce.

AGREEMENTS WITH UNIONS YIELD SUBSTANTIAL BENEFITS

In October, a landmark agreement was reached between the GoG and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), resulting in a 10% salary increase for over 14,000 educators, adding $2.5 billion to their income. The agreements outline further increases of 8% in 2025, culminating in a cumulative 46% salary increase for public servants from 2021 to 2025.

The GoG and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) multi-year agreement also introduces debunching of salaries to reward longevity, qualification allowances ranging from $15,000 to $32,000 for advanced degrees, and increased uniform, travel, and housing allowances effective from 2024 and 2025.

The government’s agreements extend to sugar workers and university staff. GUYSUCO and GAWU finalized a three-year agreement providing wage increases of 10% for 2024, 8% for 2025, and 9% for 2026. Similarly, agreements with the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) and Workers Union (UGWU) ensure progressive salary hikes for academic and administrative staff over the next three years.

IMPROVING LIVES

Dr. Singh emphasized that these salary increases are part of a broader strategy to enhance the lives of Guyanese. In addition to wages, initiatives include affordable housing, world-class healthcare, and major infrastructure development.

“This is a historic moment, demonstrating our commitment to improving the welfare of public servants. It reflects our proactive approach to industrial relations and our dedication to uplifting the nation’s workforce,” Dr. Singh said.

President Irfaan Ali echoed this sentiment at a recent event, lauding the sacrifices and dedication of the Disciplined Services. “Your commitment is unparalleled. This bonus and the consistent support for public servants underscore our gratitude and dedication to your welfare,” the President remarked during a Christmas luncheon at Base Camp Seweyo.

COMPREHENSIVE MEASURES SINCE 2020

Since its return to office, the Ali-led government has implemented measures that cumulatively enhance the economic well-being of public servants:

• Annual salary increases totaling 23% from 2021 to 2023.

• Increased income tax thresholds, adding $9 billion in disposable income.

• Old-age pensions and public assistance payments significantly raised.

• School cash grants restored and expanded, injecting over $26 billion into families.

• Adjustments resolving salary anomalies for healthcare workers and disciplined services members.

With multi-year agreements in place and consistent efforts to uplift workers, the government has set a precedent for robust, transparent, and worker-centric policies. As 2025 approaches, public servants and their unions can look forward to continued benefits under agreements that prioritize growth, equity, and long-term prosperity for all Guyanese.