Claims of deceased persons receiving cash grants are baseless -Finance Ministry

–says audit, monitoring safeguard distribution process

THE Ministry of Finance has firmly rejected claims circulating in the public domain suggesting that deceased individuals have been registered to receive the government’s $100,000 cash grant.

The Ministry described these allegations as specious and baseless, emphasising that the distribution system includes multiple layers of control to ensure transparency and integrity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry reassured citizens that the cash grant process is meticulously designed to prevent ineligible individuals, including deceased persons, from receiving payments.

To apply for the grant, eligible citizens are required to physically present themselves at both the registration and payment stages. This physical presence requirement ensures that only living individuals who meet the eligibility criteria can be processed. Registrants must also provide a valid ID card or passport, and have their photograph taken during registration. Failure to meet any of these criteria will result in the application being placed under query and excluded from the process.

Additionally, a high-level technical team comprising IT specialists, auditors, statisticians, and accountants rigorously scrutinises all applications to confirm compliance with the eligibility requirements. These include verification of the registrant’s age (18 years or older as of January 1, 2025) and the authenticity of submitted documents.

Controls extend to the distribution phase, where beneficiaries must present valid identification, and are photographed at the point of cheque collection. Officers distributing the cheques compare the beneficiary’s image with the signature sheet to verify their identity before releasing the payment. Furthermore, beneficiaries must encash their cheques at a bank, where similar scrutiny is applied.

The Ministry has also enlisted its Internal Auditors and the Audit Office of Guyana to monitor the initiative in real-time at distribution centres and virtually. These additional layers of oversight ensure the programme’s integrity.

The Ministry has warned that accepting payment for which an individual is not eligible constitutes a criminal offence. It called on anyone with credible information about attempts to defraud the system to report such incidents immediately to the police for investigation and legal action.

The Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the cash grant initiative reaches only those who qualify, enhancing transparency and public trust in the government’s efforts to support citizens.