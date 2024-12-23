Over 100 graduate from Suddie Health Care Training Institute

IN a historic stride to bolster the healthcare system in Region Two, over 100 students graduated from the Suddie Health Care Training Institute

The graduation ceremony, held at the Abram Zuil Secondary School auditorium on Friday, celebrated newly trained professionals in post-basic midwifery, medical laboratory technicians, nursing assistance, and theatre technicians. These graduates are expected to significantly enhance healthcare delivery and patient care across the region.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony in delivering the keynote address, commended the graduates for their dedication and perseverance.

He emphasised the transformative power of education, stating, “A ticket out of poverty is a good education.” Reflecting on the public education system’s role in creating opportunities, he urged the graduates to continue advancing academically and professionally.

“We don’t want you to stop at being technicians—this is just the start of your journey. There is much more you can achieve,” he said.

He encouraged the graduates to envision their goals for the next five years and work diligently to achieve them.

Dr. Anthony also highlighted the Ministry of Health’s extensive training initiatives, noting the availability of over 80 programmes, including registered nursing, radiology, midwifery, and Medex courses. He announced plans for a new training center in Region Two, enabling more decentralized programs to cater to local needs.

Dr. Anthony underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening regional healthcare. Investments include a digital X-ray facility at the Suddie Public Hospital and plans to introduce mammography testing. These advancements, along with the training programmes, aim to deliver world-class healthcare services across all regions.

“When we talk about quality healthcare, it must be accessible across the board. Every region must benefit,” Dr. Anthony stated.

Deputy Director of Health Sciences Education Chandroutie Persaud Bahadur called the occasion a milestone for Region Two, as training programmes were previously unavailable locally.

Regional Health Officer Dr. Ranjeev Singh echoed this sentiment, noting that the government’s investment ensures all graduates will be employed.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva highlighted the government’s broader healthcare initiatives, including the construction of 14 new regional hospitals and a $900 million training centre in Region Two. She encouraged graduates to be compassionate and welcoming to patients.

The Nursing Assistant Programme was led by Mikesha Damon. That programme began in 2022 and saw 47 out of 50 students graduating after 18 months of training.

For the Post-Basic Midwifery course which was coordinated by Peggy Allicock, 19 students graduated. This was the region’s first decentralised midwifery programme.

The Medical Laboratory Technology training was led by Shondel Butters. She reported that 20 students completed the programme, which combined theoretical and practical training. For the Theatre Technicians Programme, 15 students were trained and certified.

Graduates expressed gratitude for the Ministry of Health’s efforts, acknowledging the opportunities provided to advance their careers while serving their community. The graduates received certificates and prizes.

This achievement marks a significant step forward for healthcare in Region Two, reinforcing the government’s commitment to education, training, and improved services.