14 successfully graduate from Grade Three Special Forces’ Course

FOURTEEN participants successfully graduated from the Grade Three Special Forces’ Course, which concluded recently.

This 14-week course drew participants from various units within the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), along with one student from the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Training was conducted at the Colonel Robert Mitchell Jungle and Amphibious Training School (CRMJATS).

The intensive training prepared participants to operate effectively within a Special Forces team, troop, or equivalent, and to conduct operations in accordance with the GDF Grade Three Special Forces’ Course manual. Key modules included Close Country Warfare, among other specialized areas, equipping the graduates with essential knowledge and skills for dynamic operational environments.

The successful completion of this rigorous training demonstrates the GDF’s ongoing commitment to fostering professional development and operational excellence among its ranks. (GDF)