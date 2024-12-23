News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
14 successfully graduate from Grade Three Special Forces’ Course
Scenes from the graduation ceremony (GDF photos)
Scenes from the graduation ceremony (GDF photos)

FOURTEEN participants successfully graduated from the Grade Three Special Forces’ Course, which concluded recently.

This 14-week course drew participants from various units within the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), along with one student from the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Training was conducted at the Colonel Robert Mitchell Jungle and Amphibious Training School (CRMJATS).

Scenes from the graduation ceremony (GDF photos)

The intensive training prepared participants to operate effectively within a Special Forces team, troop, or equivalent, and to conduct operations in accordance with the GDF Grade Three Special Forces’ Course manual. Key modules included Close Country Warfare, among other specialized areas, equipping the graduates with essential knowledge and skills for dynamic operational environments.

The successful completion of this rigorous training demonstrates the GDF’s ongoing commitment to fostering professional development and operational excellence among its ranks. (GDF)

Scenes from the graduation ceremony (GDF photos)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.