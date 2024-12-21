Linden to benefit from over $112M in crucial drainage, irrigation works

–with signing of contracts between NDIA, 52 CDCs

THE Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), on Friday signed contracts with 52 Community Development Councils (CDCs) for critical drainage and irrigation work in several communities in Linden, Region 10.

The contracts, according to information from the agriculture ministry, were signed to the value of $112,282,975. Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha travelled to the mining town for the contract-signing exercise, during which he said that over the years, the government has been investing heavily in drainage and irrigation infrastructure in the region.

While addressing the gathering, Minister Mustapha said the contracts signed will be executed in two phases, representing a total investment over $224 million for 2024.

Ameila’s Ward Phase Three CDC, First Ville (Buckville) CDC, Burnham Drive CDC, Dalawalla CDC, Retrive CDC, and 58 Miles CDC were among the groups who signed contracts for drainage and irrigation works in their respective areas.

Minister Mustapha also disclosed that over the last four years, approximately $1.5 billion was expended to execute a number of other critical projects in the region.

Some of the projects include the rehabilitation of 34 kilometres of access road at Ebini/Kimbia to support the corn and soya bean project, the construction of agro-processing facilities, cleaning and desilting of drains in Silvertown, Wismar, and Retrive in Linden.

A number of scheduled and emergency works were also done to clear critical drainage and irrigation channels in West Watooka, Cacatara Creek, Silvertown and Wismar.

He also handed over a mini excavator to the region valued at approximately $13 million to assist with cleaning and desilting drainage channels in communities across the region.