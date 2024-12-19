Sir Richie Richardson celebrates 100 ODIs as ICC match referee

by Lennox Aldred

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, (CMC) – West Indies cricketing great Sir Richie Richardson has achieved the remarkable milestone of officiating in 100 Men’s One Day Internationals (ODIs) as a Match Referee.

Richardson, a distinguished member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, reached this landmark during the first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan in Paarl on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old former West Indies captain has had an illustrious career as a match official, since making his debut as an international match referee in February 2016. The Antiguan has officiated in 52 Tests, 106 T20Is, eight Women’s ODIs, and 15 Women’s T20Is.

An elated Richardson reflected on the milestone: “Reaching 100 ODIs is special for me, particularly as it comes shortly after completing 100 T20Is and 50 Test matches. While I’ve never pursued records or milestones, they provide an opportunity to reflect on my journey.

“I take immense pride in my role as a match referee, just as I did when representing the West Indies as a cricketer. I am grateful to the ICC and Cricket West Indies for their support throughout my career. I also extend heartfelt thanks to my family and friends for their unwavering encouragement over the years.”

ICC Senior Manager for Umpires and Referees, Sean Easy, praised Richardson’s contributions to the game.

“This is the third milestone achievement for Richie in recent months, and he deserves all the recognition coming his way.

“Richie has brought his vast experience as a player and team manager to his role as a match referee, handling the pressures of the job with exceptional composure. He has earned immense respect from players, officials, and stakeholders alike. We are fortunate to have him on the Elite Panel. On behalf of the ICC, I wish Richie all the best for his 100th ODI and look forward to many more accolades in his career.”

As a player, Richardson was a formidable batsman during his international career, which spanned 1983 to 1996. He amassed 5,944 runs in 86 Test matches and 6,248 runs in 224 ODIs.