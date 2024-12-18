Nigel Hughes, AFC abandon Venezuelan Warraus after commitments to assist them

–Minister McCoy says it is clear opposition party could never again be entrusted with public responsibilities

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, has upbraided the Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader, Nigel Hughes, and accused him of using vulnerable Venezuelan migrants as political pawns in a desperate attempt to entrap the government.

McCoy’s response comes after Hughes claimed to have rescued 50 Warrau Indigenous Indians, including very young children, from outside a city supermarket after they were allegedly abandoned by the government.

However, Minister McCoy accused the AFC of abandoning the migrants after luring them to Georgetown with false promises.

He lambasted Hughes and the AFC for their handling of the vulnerable Indigenous Venezuelan migrants, noting: “It is apt to note that having used the group of vulnerable Indigenous Venezuelan migrants, luring them to Georgetown as political pawns in a web of deception in hopes of entrapping the government, and having had their shenanigans fully exposed, Nigel Hughes and the AFC have now backpedaled from their public commitment to look after the welfare of the same group of migrants.”

The minister also highlighted that instead of following through on their promises to support the migrants, the AFC had “abandoned them at the doorsteps of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.”

In a pointed conclusion, McCoy said: “It is abundantly clear from this latest ploy of cheap politicking, and from their sordid history of lies and deception that Hughes and the AFC can never again be entrusted with public responsibilities.”

HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ryan Toolsiram, outlined a comprehensive plan to offer immediate assistance to the migrants currently in the capital.

“We are going to offer some support to them now,” Toolsiram stated, emphasising efforts to provide food hampers, financial assistance, and transportation to help the migrants return to their homes in Essequibo.

This marks the second time that these migrants have found themselves in Georgetown, and Toolsiram stressed the ministry’s commitment to their well-being.

“We have been going out to Warrau migrants and helping them,” Toolsiram said, referring to the ongoing outreach programmes by the ministry.

He highlighted the establishment of a housing facility at Farm Core in Region One, specifically designed to provide shelter for the migrants, ensuring they have a place to stay while their needs are addressed.

LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS

In addition to immediate relief, the ministry is focused on longer-term solutions that aim to empower the migrants and help them become self-sufficient.

“We provided a tractor, trailer, plow, and implements to help them with agriculture so they can provide for themselves,” Toolsiram revealed.

These resources are part of a larger strategy to support agricultural development among the migrants, enabling them to sustain themselves.

Further extending its support, the Amerindian Affairs Ministry has provided fishing gear, including boats, engines, and seines, to assist those among the Warrau migrants who rely on fishing for their livelihood.

“It’s not just giving them handouts; we are empowering them so they can help themselves,” Toolsiram said, underscoring the ministry’s commitment to creating opportunities for the migrants to build a sustainable future.

The migrants, 30 adults and 15 children—some as young as newborns and others up to nine years old had first travel to Georgetown on Friday and had visited State House.

The migrants claimed that they were invited to the capital city by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, however, Lieutenant Colonel Earl Edghill, President Ali’s aide-de-camp clarified this was not the case.

According to Edghill, President Ali visited Essequibo last Thursday and spoke with villagers, many of whom sought aid and took selfies with him. However, neither the President nor anyone linked to him invited anyone to travel to Georgetown.

Edghill further explained that he worked with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to help transport the group back to Essequibo. They were taken to Parika, where they were given dinner and an overnight stay. The group had breakfast, financial assistance, and transportation back to their home communities in Essequibo. They had also received food hampers.