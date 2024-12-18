‘Over the past few years, lives have changed’

–PPP/C administration praised for efforts to support persons living with disabilities

PROGRAMME Manager of the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities, Ganesh Singh, on Tuesday commended the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration for its transformative efforts to improve the lives of persons living with disabilities (PWDs) in Guyana.

During a social hosted by President, Dr Irfaan Ali for persons with disabilities, Singh highlighted the achievements made since the administration took office in 2020, crediting their responsiveness to the needs of PWDs.

Against this backdrop, he highlighted that prior to the 2020 elections, a disability manifesto was sent to all political parties and the PPP/C incorporated same into their own manifesto.

The programme manager added, “We met with His Excellency and all the ministers on assuming office and they really affirmed their commitment to persons with disabilities. We asked for more special education schools; we got them; we asked for an associate degree in special education needs, it’s now at CPCE.”

He went on to note that in relation to increased access to education for persons with disabilities, “There are more opportunities for persons with disabilities to go to tertiary institutions through GOAL or the University of Guyana. Even at the Cyril Potter College of Education, it’s much, much easier with virtual learning.”

Singh further highlighted a transformative policy change in public assistance for persons with disabilities and recalled the announcement by President Ali in 2022, noting that all persons below 65 with a disability will receive public assistance and noted that this move was welcomed by persons with disabilities.

Singh described the significant impact of expanded training opportunities, noting: “Training opportunities, again transformative, because now if somebody invites us to a workshop to send five persons with disabilities, I have to look far and wide to get those persons during the week, during the day, because they are all occupied at work or at school. That’s success; that’s achievement.”

He urged persons with disabilities to take advantage of the available opportunities, stating: “I keep telling persons with disabilities the only way you will not transform your life is if you don’t want to. Yes, we understand there are people who are severely disabled, but once you have the ability and you are capable, there are a plethora of opportunities now.”

Singh acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly in access to information and built infrastructure. However, he expressed optimism for continued progress.

“We are seeing people with disabilities being treated like equals, and I know we will continue to be on that trajectory… Yes, we have a far way to go when it comes to access to information and access to the built infrastructure, but I know with us putting up a lot of new structures, all are being built with access in mind,” Singh said.

Further, he expressed gratitude to the government for its unwavering support and added, “Anyone will tell you within the community, over the past few years, lives have changed. People with disabilities can now see the light at the end of the tunnel.”