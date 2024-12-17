Botafago blank Shattas 7-0, defending Champions Milerock held in 2-2 draw

BOTAFAGO blanked Silver Shattas 7-0 to record the biggest win, but defending champion, Milerock, was held to a 2-2 stalemate, on the opening night, Sunday, of this year’s Upper Demerara Football Association’s year end $3M futsal tournament, which is being played at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

Playing in the preliminary round robin format of this year’s championship, in the fifth encounter of the night, Botafago, who lost in the semifinals last year, was off to a bright start with Jamal Haynes hitting in goal number one in the first minute of play. Soon they were ahead 2-0 when Sherwin Caesar netted one minute later.

Rondel Deutron then pushed them to a three nil scoreline in the 3rd minute and Amaniki Buntin got into the thick of things in the 5th minute of play to make it 4-0. Then Malachi Austin added to the Shattas woes with a strike in the 8th minute of the game.

However, the scores were not troubled until the 16th minute when Jermaine Maidon wrapped up the lopsided victory for Botafago with a brace recorded in the 10th minute of the game, for a 7-0 drubbing in favour of Botafago.

Champions Milerock started their defence with an unimpressive 2-2 stalemate game against Blueberry Hill United. They were pegged back early as Blueberry Hill was leading 2-0 from goals by Shaka Louis and Nickosi Julian, but would level the scores through Colwyn Drakes and Mickle Jeffers, to come away with drawn result 2-2.

The fourth game was another stalemate this time between Net Rockers and Amelia’s Ward which ended 5-5.

The fifth game of the night ended with Winners Connection blowing past Coomacka 5-2, as Jamal Reynolds and Anthony Layne each had doubles for the winners and the other came off the boot of Akeem Caesar.

Jamal Whyte and Deandre Wilson were the scorers for Coomacka.

In the night cap t Topp XX edged past last year’s semifinalists, Capital FC, behind goals from Rudolph McCalmon who got the brace, with the other goals coming from Ryan Noel and Amanykia Mayers.

The goals for Capital FC were registered by Mortimer Giddings Jr., Romanan Ramsammy and Emmanuel Atkins. The tournament continues tomorrow (Wednesday) with six more matches at the Retrieve Hard Court in Mackenzie, Linden. (Joe Chapman)