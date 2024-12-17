England take command after South Africa’s dramatic collapse on Day 2

LAUREN Bell stole the spotlight for England on Day 2, dismantling the South African batting line-up with an impressive four-wicket haul.

For the Proteas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp all made half-centuries but were unable to build on them. After cruising at 237/3, the hosts lost their final seven wickets for just 44 runs, handing England a 114-run lead after being bowled out for 281.

By stumps, England had extended their lead by 31 runs, although they lost their first-innings centurion and debutant, Maia Bouchier, in the process.

After being unbeaten overnight at 17/0, South Africa lost Bosch in the seventh over, edging a tempting drive off Bell straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Amy Jones.

Captain Wolvaardt and new batter, Annerie Dercksen, worked to rebuild South Africa’s innings, forming an impressive 92-run partnership to cross the team’s 100-run mark.

Wolvaardt reached her well-deserved fifty off 99 balls, but South Africa suffered a crucial blow just before lunch when Dercksen was caught at second slip off Lauren Filer’s delivery, departing for 41.

South Africa resumed the second session at 113/2, trailing England by over 280 runs. Wolvaardt and Luus began to settle, but England struck just in time as Sophie Ecclestone dismissed the skipper for 65.

Luus and new batter Kapp stood strong against a tough spell of bowling and got to their half-centuries but like Wolvaardt, failed to convert it into a big score.

Ryana MacDonald-Gay proved to be the catalyst of England’s comeback, striking on either side of a break caused by lightning to remove Kapp and Nadine de Klerk.

Kapp’s dismissal proved pivotal for England, causing a shift in momentum. A flurry of wickets followed as South Africa collapsed from 237/3 to 281 all out.

Bell was the standout performer for the visitors, claiming a brilliant four-wicket haul, while Filer and MacDonald-Gay provided excellent support, each taking two wickets.

The West Indies bowlers showed great discipline in the 14 overs before stumps, restricting England to 31/1 while dismissing the in-form Bouchier.

On Day 1 after opting to bat first, England declared at the stroke of stumps after posting a mammoth 395/9.

Bouchier looked in sublime touch on her Test debut, smashing a breezy century (126 off 154 balls). She forged a brilliant 174-run stand with Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored a century of her own, the second of her Test career. (ICC Media)