Australia further press advantage as rain plays spoilsport

AUSTRALIA’S quality fast bowlers ripped through India’s top-order to give the hosts the upper hand at tea on rain-affected day three of the third Test in Brisbane.

Mitchell Starc (2/24), Josh Hazlewood (1/17) and skipper Pat Cummins (1/7) teamed up to leave India reeling at 48/4 in reply to Australia’s total of 445 when rain forced an early tea at the Gabba.

While India did bring up their fifty as the play resumed late in the day, Australia was only able to bowl two overs before rain and bad light lead to the play being called off.

By Stumps, India was 51/4, with skipper Rohit Sharma (0*) accompanying KL Rahul (33*) in the middle.

Leading by 445 runs, Australia established further advantage with the ball on Day 3, nabbing four early wickets in India’s first innings.

Starc teamed up with Mitchell Marsh in the field to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) and Shubman Gill (1), before Hazlewood got in on the act to get the big wicket of Virat Kohli for just three as India crawled to 22/3 at lunch and in desperate need of a partnership.

Cummins introduced himself to the attack with almost immediate dividends after lunch as he claimed the scalp of Rishabh Pant (9), with KL Rahul (30*) and skipper Rohit Sharma (0*) unbeaten when tea was taken.

Earlier, India’s quick, Jasprit Bumrah, finished with superb figures of 6/76 as the hosts lost their final three wickets for just 40 runs on a vital day at the Gabba.

Keeper Alex Carey was the last player out when he fell to Akash Deep (1/95) for 70, with fast bowler Mitchell Starc (18) also finding some quick runs on a rain-affected day in Brisbane.

Inclement weather washed out much of the opening day’s play on Saturday and showers are once again expected in Brisbane throughout Monday as both Australia and India look to claim the advantage in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Australia and India are locked at 1-1 in the five-match series, with both teams still to this point in the running for a World Test Championship Final spot, to be played at Lord’s in June 2025. (ICC Media)