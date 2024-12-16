Base Camp Seweyo hosts landmark Soldiers’ Day with presidential visit

BASE Camp Seweyo recently came alive with a historic celebration as the Guyana National Reserve (GNR) hosted its inaugural Soldiers’ Day, highlighted by the first official visit of President and Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali.

The event, attended by Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS, senior officers from across the Force, and distinguished guests, marked a milestone in the history of the base. The day blended military tradition with festive warmth, as troops showcased their talents through poetry, dramatic performances, and displays that captured the spirit of the season and the unity within the GNR.

In his keynote address, President Ali commended the soldiers for their unwavering dedication. “Today’s celebration is a testament to the extraordinary commitment of our men and women in uniform. You are the highest form of representation of patriotism and what it means to be a national figure,” he said.

The President also announced a significant welfare package for military personnel. The $1.6 billion initiative benefits 12,000 servicemen and women, including a one-month bonus and a $100,000 cash grant. He further pledged his government’s commitment to developing Base Camp Seweyo, a declaration that was met with enthusiastic applause from the troops.

Brigadier Khan, in his address, highlighted the unique bond that defines the military community. “The GNR is not merely a military unit; it’s a family bound by shared purpose and dedication,” he said. He emphasised that the troops’ service ensures that families across Guyana can celebrate the holidays in peace and security. “These celebrations strengthen the connections that enable us to serve effectively in both times of crisis and peace,” he added.

Commandant of the GNR, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Souvenir, also lauded the troops, describing them as professionals and patriots. He noted the critical role of the GNR as a military reserve, ready to support the regular army whenever required.

The day’s festivities concluded with a traditional Christmas lunch, providing an opportunity for camaraderie among ranks. Senior officers joined troops for shared meals and conversations, fostering a sense of unity and mutual respect.

This landmark Soldiers’ Day served as a powerful reminder of the balance between military discipline and the human connection that underpins the Guyana Defence Force. The event left the troops with cherished memories and a renewed commitment to their mission of serving the nation with pride and purpose.