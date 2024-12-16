Almost 2,000 treated to gifts, meals at Gafoors’ iconic Christmas celebration

IN a heartwarming tradition that dates back to 1978, the Gafoors Group of Companies celebrated the festive spirit with its grand Christmas fete on Sunday at the McDoom Mega Complex, East Bank Demerara.

This year, the event brought joy to nearly 2,000 individuals, including children and senior citizens, who were treated to delicious meals and generous gifts.

Attendees came from various villages, orphanages, and geriatric homes across the country, with the Gafoors transportation services ensuring their safe return home after the festivities concluded.

The event featured a special guest, Santa Claus, who was on hand to distribute an array of goodies, delighting the scores of children in attendance.

“Our annual Christmas event is a reflection of the Gafoors Group’s commitment to spreading joy and giving back to the community,” said Dione Foo, Administrative Manager of Gafoors. “It’s heartwarming to see the smiles on the faces of children and senior citizens as we share meals, gifts, and the festive spirit with them. This tradition is not just about charity; it’s about creating meaningful connections and ensuring that no one feels left out during this special time of year.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sattaur Gafoor, along with family members and dedicated staff, actively participated in the distribution of food and gifts, embodying the spirit of giving that the company is known for.

In addition to providing meals, Mr. Gafoor presented cash donations to senior citizens, along with takeaway lunches, desserts, and warm blankets.

The Gafoors Group has long upheld a tradition of bringing cheer to the less fortunate during the holiday season, feeding those in need for decades. Their commitment to charitable works extends beyond the Christmas fete, as the company continuously seeks to support various community initiatives.

This year’s event not only highlighted the importance of community and kindness but also reaffirmed Gafoors Group’s dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of those less fortunate, ensuring that the spirit of Christmas is felt far and wide.