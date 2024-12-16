Region10 launches Guyana’s first youth-friendly space

IN a landmark initiative to empower and engage young people, the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, inaugurated Guyana’s first youth-friendly space in Region 10 last week.

The project, executed in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), marks a significant step toward providing meaningful opportunities for youth development.

Minister Persaud emphasised that the initiative, long in the making, is designed to create a constructive and nurturing environment for young people. Speaking at the launch, she said, “Young people need to have the right influence and the opportunity to engage in activities that foster self-development and peer interaction in a positive and supportive setting.”

This youth-friendly space is the first of its kind in Guyana and a trailblazing effort in Region 10. Minister Persaud described it as a model for similar centres nationwide. “We want you to be the pioneers, so that the activities here can set the standard for future centres,” she told attendees.

A Space for Growth and Learning

The facility is equipped with resources such as a computer, television, sports equipment, and board games, making it a versatile hub for various activities. Young people can use the space to complete school work, engage in sports, participate in art projects, or simply relax with peers.

The minister also proposed a community-driven initiative to establish a library at the centre. “Reading is not just for school; it’s a gateway to understanding new ideas and perspectives. Let’s start a book drive to build a library for our young people,” she urged.

Dr Persaud envisioned the centre as a transformative space that combines mentorship, peer counselling, and guidance to prepare young people for the challenges of the modern world. “We want this space to be their own—a place they can visit regularly to grow, learn, and connect,” she added.

UNFPA Liaison Officer Adler Bynoe highlighted the significance of creating safe spaces for youth. “These centres are designed to provide guidance and support, helping young people develop as healthy and well-rounded individuals,” he said. The UNFPA’s youth-friendly model has been recognised as a best practice across the Caribbean, and the organisation is eager to expand it throughout Guyana.

Clare Ann Rambaran, Manager of the Family Enhancement Services Section (FESS), noted that her organisation has been serving Guyana for nearly five years, specialising in youth and family work. FESS offers a range of services, including trauma counselling, grief counselling, reconciliation therapy, and marriage therapy. Rambaran encouraged youths to inform their peers and educators about the new facility, which provides access to these vital services.

This youth-friendly space represents the beginning of a broader effort to replicate the model across Guyana. Both the Ministry of Human Services and the UNFPA are committed to reinvesting in and expanding these centres, ensuring that more young people have access to safe, supportive environments.

“This space is not just a physical location; it’s a symbol of transformation and opportunity for the youth of Region 10,” Minister Persaud remarked. The initiative aims to inspire young people to embrace this resource as a catalyst for personal and communal growth.