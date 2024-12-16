UK eyeing major infrastructural initiatives with Guyana

UNITED Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, is set to champion a significant infrastructure deal aimed at boosting collaboration with British construction businesses while supporting the expansion of Guyana’s primary international airport.

This was according to a release from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office on the heels of Lammy’s first official visit to Guyana and the Caribbean since assuming his role as Foreign Secretary back in July 2024.

The British official of Guyanese parentage, arrived in Guyana last Thursday, and on Friday visited Ogle, East Coast of Demerara, where construction is ongoing on the country’s premier maternity hospital. The facility is being constructed using steel manufactured in Yorkshire.

This underscores how UK exports are improving Guyana’s healthcare provision, while creating jobs back in Britain to help build the foundations of a stronger economy.

Back in November, Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali had announced that there are some very exciting projects in the pipeline as trade between Guyana and the UK was reaching new heights.

“We have some very exciting projects that are being examined now that we hope will be accelerated. There are some very exciting projects in the pipeline, not only in infrastructure, shipping and logistics, but importantly we have exciting news with British investment in agriculture, tourism, logistics and transport services, all of which are coming into place,” President Ali had said.

He added that with KLM (Royal Dutch Airlines)’s entrance into the Guyanese market, a lot of issues that are humbugging trade will be removed.

The airline will commence flights between Guyana and the Netherlands from June 4, 2025, offering customers connection to 21 destinations in the United Kingdom, and 142 additional destinations beyond Amsterdam.

“This is not a competition; this is creating and expanding markets. As we get more airlifts coming into Guyana, we need to look at the value-related chain. For example, what are the high-value products that we can get into British markets as close to fresh as possible,” he said.