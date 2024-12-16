Essequibo’s women entrepreneurs recognized for driving regional growth

The inaugural Women Who Lead Gala & Women in Business Awards took center stage on Friday evening at Jaigobin Hotel 2, Henrietta, Region Two, honouring the exceptional achievements of businesswomen from Essequibo and beyond. The event celebrated leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship, with a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of women shaping their communities and industries.

Out of 57 nominations across various categories, five outstanding women emerged as winners, representing excellence in their respective fields. The winners were:

Excellence in Agro-processing Award: Michellina Richmond of Centaur Holdings (Green Diamond Foods)

Excellence in Innovation & Technology Award: Falisha Hakh of Body Haven Essequibo

Leadership Award: Wanica Persaud of Xi & Xy Enterprise

Junior Entrepreneur Award: Koreshma Jaigobin of Jaigobin Hotel

Businesswoman of the Year Award: Maywattie Ramrattan of Reya’s Cake Creation

The gala featured congratulatory messages from influential figures. U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole D. Theriot joined the celebration virtually, commending the nominees for their pivotal role in advancing Region Two’s development. Ambassador Theriot reminisced about Essequibo’s special place in her heart as the launch site of the U.S. Embassy’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in 2021. Through 13 online courses and mentorship, AWE empowered 23 Essequibo women to launch businesses, with over 100 women trained across Regions Two, Four, Six, and Ten to date.

President of WeLead Caribbean, Mrs. Abbigale Loncke-Watson, delivered inspiring opening remarks, highlighting the resilience and vision of the awardees. “This evening celebrates progress achieved and the journey ahead for gender equality,” she emphasized.

Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva hailed the nominees as “phenomenal,” sharing her personal journey as a businesswoman. Mayor Devin Mohan echoed the sentiments, underscoring government initiatives aimed at fostering women’s success in business.

Award Highlights and Sponsors

Each award was backed by prominent sponsors who recognized the extraordinary contributions of women entrepreneurs:

Excellence in Agro-processing Award: Sponsored by Jagsville, this award honored innovation and sustainability. The winner, Michellina Richmond, triumphed among notable nominees including Rosamund Benn (Pomeroon Rose Products) and Ulene Abiola Garraway (Abbies Agro Processing Factory).

Excellence in Innovation & Technology Award: Sponsored by MCCG (Guyana) Inc., this category celebrated technological pioneers. Falisha Hakh of Body Haven Essequibo received the honor, surpassing contenders such as Hellen Thompson (Young Scholars Academy) and Angelica Basir (Forget Me Not Boutique).

Leadership Award: Sponsored by IPED’s Anna Regina Branch, this award highlighted impactful leadership. Wanica Persaud of Xi & Xy Enterprise emerged victorious, competing with women like Romesa DeSilva (The Glam Factor) and Coretta Brathwaite Walton (J5 Enterprise).

Junior Entrepreneur Award: Sponsored by SureGig Inc., this category recognized entrepreneurs under 25 years. Koreshma Jaigobin of Jaigobin Hotel stood out among her peers.

Businesswoman of the Year Award: Sponsored by Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd., this prestigious award celebrated phenomenal success and entrepreneurship. Maywattie Ramrattan of Reya’s Cake Creation claimed the title amidst a strong lineup of nominees, including Chandrawattie Ramnarine (Val’s Creative Cakes) and Divine Ross (Alpha Zest Empire).

Falisha Hakh, winner of the Excellence in Innovation & Technology Award, expressed her gratitude, emphasizing her commitment to customer satisfaction and urging fellow women entrepreneurs to practice excellence.

The gala was more than an awards ceremony; it was a platform for networking, collaboration, and inspiration. It underscored the critical role of women entrepreneurs in driving economic growth and fostering community development. As the evening closed, the resounding message was clear: empowering women leaders is key to building a brighter, more inclusive future for all.