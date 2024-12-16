Two pedestrians die in Tuschen accident

driver in custody

TWO pedestrians tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident early Sunday morning on the Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). The victims have been identified as 54-year-old Yvette Daniels and 48-year-old Vishnudat Mohabir, both residents of the Tuschen Housing Scheme.

According to a police report, the accident occurred around 02:00 hours on December 15, 2024. Investigations revealed that motorcar #PKK 9890, driven by 29-year-old Vickash Dhunao, was proceeding east along the northern side of the road at a high speed when it struck the two pedestrians as they were crossing the road from north to south.

The impact of the collision flung Daniels and Mohabir into the air before they landed on the roadway, sustaining severe injuries. Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced both pedestrians dead. Their bodies were later transported to Ezekiel Mortuary, where they await post-mortem examinations.

Following the collision, Dhunao’s vehicle struck a parked car, motorcar #PGG 5073, before coming to a stop approximately 100 yards from the scene. Dhunao reportedly fled but was apprehended by police shortly after.

A breathalyzer test conducted on Dhunao showed alcohol levels of .070% and .071% micrograms, above the legal limit. He is currently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

This tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of speeding and driving under the influence. Investigations into the incident continue as authorities work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the fatalities.