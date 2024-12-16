Hughes blames GECOM for delay in reviewing AFC’s role in 2020 elections rigging attempts

–after initially querying whether he did commit to undertake any such analysis

LEADER of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes on Friday said that he has not yet conducted a review of the party’s role in the attempts to influence the outcome of the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

When asked by the Guyana Chronicle if the analysis was done, Hughes initially replied: “Did I undertake to do an analysis?”

However, after a brief silence, he recalled his commitment to conduct the analysis, and then blamed the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for not yet starting the process.

“We haven’t completed that as yet; no,” Hughes said during the party’s press conference.

He said that the party is expected to do so, and further indicated that as part of this process they want to meet with the GECOM.

Hughes claimed that over the past four to five weeks, the elections commission has refused to meet with the party.

Further chiming in, the party’s chairman, David Patterson said that there are several “issues” that have to be cleared up by the Elections Commission and as such they are awaiting a meeting.

Hughes had noted that his party will have to conduct an investigation into what it did during the 2020 General and regional elections, when he was asked some time ago if the party is going to apologise for the role it played in attempting to rig the elections.

At the time, he’d noted that no apology would be forthcoming from his party for its role during that period until the party conducts a review of what it did during that period.

“An apology is premised on the fact that there is a fault. I’m not saying that we will not find faults, but when we have completed that process of reviewing what we did and didn’t do during the period in office, and similarly, what we did and didn’t do during the 2020 elections, then we can have a discussion on that [apology],” he’d said.

Three former members of the AFC, Trevor Williams, Dominic Gaskin and Leonard Craig, and one current member Michael Carrington have all said, publicly, that the APNU+AFC had lost the 2020 elections and that there were attempts to change the results to deny the PPP its victory.

Hughes is, however, maintaining that he is unaware of any such involvement of the AFC, stressing instead that the party will have to conduct an investigation into what it did.