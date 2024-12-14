UAE Investment Talks: Delegation explores key investment opportunities in Guyana

REPRESENTATIVES from the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ), one of the largest holding companies in the United Arab Emirates, visited Guyana on Friday to explore investment opportunities and strengthen ties aligned with Guyana’s Vision 2030 plan. The delegation, led by Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer Mansour Almulla, met with Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer, to discuss key sectors for potential collaboration.

ADQ, established in 2018, manages a portfolio of over 30 companies across five economic clusters and boasts assets valued at USD 245 billion as of 2024. The company’s visit underscores Guyana’s growing prominence as a global hub for sustainable and innovative investments.

Priority Areas for Investment

Dr. Ramsaroop highlighted several priority areas for investment that align with Guyana’s development goals:

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Guyana presents an opportunity to establish manufacturing facilities aimed at improving regional healthcare and strengthening supply chains to serve the Caribbean and beyond.

Agri-Tech Development: Investments in modern farming technologies were proposed to increase agricultural yields and position Guyana as a leader in sustainable agriculture, addressing global food security challenges.

Downstream Oil and Gas: The transformative Gas-to-Energy Project was a focal point, with discussions on its potential to reduce energy costs, boost manufacturing, and support the establishment of a fertiliser plant to enhance energy security and industrial growth.

Dr. Ramsaroop also presented innovative avenues for investment: Electric Vehicle Manufacturing: Establishing facilities to support Guyana’s sustainable development goals; Alumina and Silica Sand Industries: Leveraging bauxite discoveries near the Guyana-Suriname border for alumina production and

utilising high-quality silica sand deposits for solar panel and glass manufacturing; and Transport and Trade Infrastructure: Improving connectivity between Guyana, Northern Brazil, and Suriname to strengthen Guyana’s position as a strategic trade hub in the region.

Guyana’s global leadership in environmental sustainability was a key discussion point. Dr. Ramsaroop emphasised the critical role of the nation’s forests as carbon storage assets, reinforcing its commitment to climate security and sustainable development.

The ADQ delegation, which included Executive Director Mohamed Kaissi, Manager of Government and Sovereign Relations Abdulrahman Alshkeili, and Chargé d’Affaires Fahad Hatrash from the UAE Embassy in Guyana, expressed keen interest in the investment opportunities presented.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in fostering international partnerships and advancing Guyana’s Vision 2030. As the country continues to diversify its economy, these discussions highlight its potential as a destination for transformative investments that balance industrial growth with environmental sustainability.