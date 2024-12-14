Essequibo to receive additional three megawatts of power by early 2025

–President Ali says $300M invested into power generation, distribution to stabilise electricity supply

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali announced, on Thursday, that the Pomeroon-Supenaam region is poised to benefit from an additional three megawatts of power, reinforcing the government’s commitment to bolstering the region’s energy capacity.

Speaking at the Rice Producers Association (RPA) bond in Anna Regina during a regional outreach, President Ali highlighted the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)-led administration’s focus on resolving power generation challenges.

He recalled that during his first visit to Essequibo after assuming office in 2020, power outages were rampant due to inadequate maintenance of power plants under the previous A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration.

“There were constant breakdowns… My government had to invest $300 million to boost power generation in the region,” the President stated.

Currently, Pomeroon-Supenaam has a generating capacity of 11.3 megawatts, with a peak demand of approximately 8.5 megawatts.

By the end of 2024, the government plans to add 1.5 megawatts, raising the total to 12.5 megawatts. Additionally, by the first quarter of 2025, another three megawatts will be introduced, ensuring long-term energy security.

Beyond increasing generation capacity, President Ali highlighted the critical need for enhanced transmission and distribution infrastructure.

“Since I came into office, we have invested $300 million dollars in upgrading the transmission and distribution system,” President Ali said.

THE PPP/C GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT EXTENDS BEYOND ENERGY

President Ali shared that over the past four years, per capita investments in roads, education, agriculture, and pensions in the region amounted to $3 million per citizen.

Addressing community concerns, he reported that out of 900 issues raised during a ministerial outreach, 800 have been resolved. Similarly, during Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent visit, 350 out of 411 concerns were addressed.

In support of Guyana’s renewable energy drive, two major solar farms are currently under construction in Region Two under the Guyana Utility-Scale Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL).

These facilities will add eight megawatts of solar power, supported by 12 megawatts of battery storage, creating a more resilient energy system.

At Onderneeming, a five-megawatt solar installation will be paired with 7.5 megawatts of battery storage, while Charity will benefit from three megawatts of solar power backed by 4.5 megawatts of battery storage.

These projects are expected to provide sustainable energy solutions for approximately 25,000 residents, marking a significant milestone in Guyana’s renewable energy journey.