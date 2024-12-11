‘Continue to upgrade your skills’

–First Lady tells 196 BIT graduates in Essequibo; emphasises importance of skilled workforce in a rapidly changing world

AT the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI), a sense of accomplishment filled the air as 196 Essequibians graduated from the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) National Training Project for Youth Empowerment.

The event marked not just the culmination of months of hard work but also a step toward a brighter future for the graduates and the nation.

Delivering the keynote address, First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali, underscored the importance of continuous learning in a rapidly evolving world. “The world is changing rapidly, and it is critical that you keep upgrading your skills,” Mrs. Ali stated, urging graduates to seize the abundant opportunities emerging in Guyana’s developing economy.

Her Excellency highlighted the transformative impact of a skilled workforce, emphasising its role in attracting investments, enhancing economic resilience, and creating upward mobility. She encouraged the graduates to use their newfound competencies to contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s growth, embodying the government’s vision for a thriving and inclusive society.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, hailed the event as a milestone in Guyana’s journey toward creating a skilled workforce. Celebrating the collaboration between the Ministry of Labour and the Office of the First Lady, he noted that BIT’s reach has expanded dramatically, from training 1,300 individuals annually before 2020 to a remarkable 12,800 this year.

In Region Two alone, the programme has impacted over 12,000 individuals, supported by a $1.2 billion investment. “This free training is a gift designed to transform lives and foster national development,” Minister Hamilton said, encouraging the graduates to express gratitude for the opportunities they had received.

SKILL SETS FOR A MODERN ECONOMY

The programmes offered in 2024 covered ten occupational areas at twelve locations across Essequibo, benefitting communities from Bethany to Walton Hall. Courses ranged from electrical installation and welding to cosmetology and commercial food preparation.

Among the standout achievements was a cosmetology programme, conducted in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, which saw 43 women graduating with skills and starter kits to launch their own businesses. Other technical areas included tractor driving, refrigeration and air conditioning, auto electrician training, and general building construction.

In a separate training cohort covering Charity, Paradise and Pomeroon, sessions focused on photovoltaic installation, motor vehicle servicing, joinery, and welding. A total of 50 graduates emerged from this group, showcasing near-equal gender representation.

VOICES OF INSPIRATION

Chief Executive Officer of BIT, Richard Maughn, celebrated the graduates’ determination, encouraging them to embrace growth and purpose. “Your future depends on the choices you make today,” he said, inspiring them to view this achievement as a stepping stone toward endless possibilities.

Regional Executive Officer, Susan Saywack described the graduation as a testament to the transformative power of technical training, reiterating the government’s commitment to empowering citizens through education.

Graduate Lana Persaud shared her gratitude for the cosmetology programme, reflecting on how the skills and knowledge she gained would positively shape her career. Her story resonated with the broader theme of empowerment and opportunity that defined the ceremony.

As the graduates received their certificates and starter kits, the event became a symbol of the government’s dedication to building a resilient and skilled workforce. Through partnerships and strategic investments, Guyana is preparing its citizens to harness the immense opportunities of a rapidly developing nation.

First Lady Arya Ali’s call to action—embrace change, keep learning, and contribute to national development—captured the essence of the occasion, charting a path for the graduates to follow as they step into their future with confidence.